AXIA Time Named Official Timepiece of the College Football Playoff for Second Consecutive Year

Brand to release ultra-limited, Swiss Made CFP and team-specific designs with exclusive pre-order benefits

WARREN, N.J., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AXIA Time (AXIA), creator of heirloom-quality, Swiss Made timepieces that commemorate defining achievements, today announced that it will once again serve as the Official Timepiece of the College Football Playoff (CFP). This marks the brand's second straight year in the role, reaffirming a partnership rooted in commemorating the pinnacle moments of the college football experience.

AXIA Time will create limited-edition CFP-branded watches as well as exclusive custom designs for each of the 12 teams that progress to the 2025–26 College Football Playoff, offering two bespoke styles (ARGOS and LYTHOS) per team. Fans whose team wins the 2026 National Championship may upgrade to the National Champions edition at no additional cost.

AXIA Time will design and distribute limited-edition CFP-branded watches, along with exclusive, ultra-custom watches for each of the 12 teams selected for the 2025-26 College Football Playoff. AXIA Time will release two bespoke designs from its ARGOS and LYTHOS lines for each of the 12 playoff teams. All watches will feature both the CFP and team logos, team colorways, and many "easter eggs" throughout - including the name of each of the 12 teams engraved on the rehaut (the inner rim of the case, just above the dial). Given the ultra-custom nature of these designs, shipping will begin in mid-January.

"At AXIA Time, we believe the most meaningful moments in life aren't just about the day they happen; they're about the journey that led there," said John Kanaras, founder and CEO of AXIA Time. "Partnering with the College Football Playoff, which represents the pinnacle of college football excellence, allows us to honor each team's season of grit, pride, and belief. Our Official Timepieces give fans a way to carry that meaning with them, every day, from now on."

"The College Football Playoff is built on moments of dedication, tradition, and pride, and AXIA Time captures that spirit beautifully," said Ryan Allen Hall, Senior Director of Public Events and Sponsorships at the College Football Playoff. "We're excited to once again partner with AXIA to offer these limited-edition watches to fans and teams, giving them a meaningful way to commemorate a season's journey and the achievement of reaching the playoff stage."

This year's AXIA Time launch includes an expanded pre-order program. Fans can secure their team watch on December 8, one day after the 12-team College Football Playoff teams are announced. Customers who place their orders by December 14 will also receive a complimentary CFP-branded quilted vest from Horn Legend, valued at $180, delivered in time for holiday gift giving, and the watches will ship in early January.

Additionally, customers whose team goes on to win the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship can also upgrade their purchases to the exclusive National Champions design at no additional cost.

Finally, any customer who pre orders any 2025-26 CFP watch, whether the CFP-exclusive design or one of the team-specific designs, will be automatically entered into the AXIA Time College Football Playoff National Championship Weekend Sweepstakes. The prize consists of two tickets to the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, along with a $1,000 gift card and a hotel reservation at a host hotel (the cost of the hotel stay will be borne by the winner). The drawing will take place on January 10, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. ET on AXIA's Instagram Live channel. No purchase is necessary to enter, and full rules are available on axiatime.com.

For more information about the AXIA Time CFP collection, visit axiatime.com/cfp26 .

About the College Football Playoff

The College Football Playoff (CFP) is the event that crowns the national champion in college football. The CFP selection committee ranks the top 25 teams at the end of the regular season. The five highest ranked conference champions and the next seven highest-ranked teams will be seeded into a 12-team bracket based on the final ranking, with the four highest-ranked teams receiving a first-round bye. The teams ranked Nos. 5-12 will play in the CFP First Round, with the higher seeds hosting the lower seeds. The Playoff Quarterfinals and Playoff Semifinals rotate annually among six bowl games – the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, Capital One Orange Bowl, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential and the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The College Football Playoff National Championship will be Monday, January 19, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. For additional information on the College Football Playoff, visit CollegeFootballPlayoff.com or follow @CFBPlayoff on social media.

About AXIA Time

AXIA Time, established in 2018, creates custom Swiss Made timepieces that commemorate life's greatest achievements. AXIA Time was born out of founder John Kanaras' love of horology and his alma mater. After helping to lead the 1988 Penn Quakers to an Ivy League Championship, the university gifted each player a championship watch. For John, the watch held great sentimental value but didn't match the significance of his journey. For 30 years, he looked for a watch of high quality and meaningful design to meet that moment. When he couldn't find what he was looking for, he built it himself.

AXIA (ahk-SEE-ah) means "value" or "worth" in Greek. The company serves as the Official Timepiece for the College Football Playoff, the Heisman Trophy, the Lott Impact Trophy, the Naismith Awards and the Tewaaraton Award. AXIA also partners with over 50 universities and organizations to create commemorative timepieces that honor defining achievements. Learn more at axiatime.com.

AXIA Time. Made for the Moment. Built for Forever.

