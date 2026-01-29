Axia Women's Health and Rutgers School of Nursing Partner to Expand Nurse-Midwifery Training

VOORHEES, N.J., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Axia Women's Health and Rutgers University School of Nursing, within Rutgers Health, are proud to announce a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing clinical rotation opportunities for nurse-midwifery students. This collaboration will allow students to gain practical, real-world experience by working at one of Axia Women's Health's more than 100 locations in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

In the U.S., the share of births attended by midwives has steadily increased over the past decade, with midwives now attending approximately 12% of births nationwide. This growth reflects both rising patient demand and broader adoption of midwifery care as part of the evolving health care landscape. At the same time, the Association of American Colleges and Universities projects a shortage of 86,000 physicians by 2036, highlighting the critical role advanced practice providers, including nurse-midwives, play in expanding access to care and supporting positive women's health outcomes. Midwifery care has been shown to reduce cesarean section rates and increase successful vaginal births in low-risk populations, lowering the risk of complications for expectant mothers.

"We're proud to help train and support the next generation of advanced practice providers. These providers play a critical role each day in our care centers, working in collaboration with our physicians to provide high-quality, patient-centered, comprehensive and cost-effective women's health care," shares Dr. Thomas Dardarian, chief medical officer at Axia Women's Health.

"This partnership is an exciting opportunity to expand our clinical site options for students," said Julie Blumenfeld, clinical associate professor and nurse-midwifery program director at Rutgers School of Nursing. "We're thrilled to be working with the highly skilled providers at Axia Women's Health to ensure our students graduate with the relevant skills needed to deliver exceptional patient care with confidence and compassion."

The partnership is now in effect, and students are actively being placed throughout Axia Women's Health locations. Both organizations expect to increase placement capacity in the years ahead as demand continues to grow. This collaboration represents another expansion of Axia Women's Health's continued partnerships with leading institutions in the communities it serves.

