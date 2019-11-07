Axia Women's Health Grows Through Midwest Expansion

OAKS, Pa., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axia Women's Health, one of the nation's largest independent women's health groups with headquarters in Oaks, PA, and Voorhees, NJ, announces the acquisition of OB/GYN of Indiana, a specialty physician practice delivering OB/GYN care throughout 9 locations in central Indiana. This transaction allows Axia Women's Health to extend its fast-growing portfolio of services into a new region, while continuing to lead the way in improving women's health.

"Our expansion is exciting for a number of reasons," states Charlie Choi, CEO of Axia Women's Health Management. "Our greatest impact will result from our ability to bring new programs to women that improve wellness and prevention, as well as maternity outcomes." Axia Women's Health has led the way in reducing c-section rates and improving patient recovery locally in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey, with its combined average cesarean rate being one of the lowest in both states.

In addition to OB/GYN care, Axia Women's Health offers women multiple mammography centers, advanced fertility services, maternal fetal care for high-risk pregnancy patients, and laboratory services through its state-of-the-art centralized laboratory in Oaks, PA. Axia physicians deliver nearly 20,000 babies across a variety of regionally recognized hospitals.

In addition to supporting service expansion for OB/GYN of Indiana, Axia leadership plans to establish new value-based care programs to improve quality and lower costs for women in the Midwest. Dr. Richard Gates, President of the Board of Directors of OB/GYN of Indiana, shares, "With Axia Women's Health, we found an organization that paralleled our mission and mirrored our culture. We are confident that, together, we will transform women's healthcare in the Midwest."

More About Axia Women's Health

Axia Women's Health is leading the way in improving women's health. At the core of achieving this is a caring, connected, and progressive community of more than 350 providers and more than 110 women's health centers across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Indiana. The rapidly growing network spans OB/GYN physicians, breast health centers, high-risk pregnancy centers, laboratories, urogynecology, and fertility centers. Together, Axia Women's Health puts women first by delivering the personalized care needed for women to lead healthier, happier lives. Learn more at AxiaWH.com .



