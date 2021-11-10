Axia Women's Health Launches First National Private Practice Clinical Research Division

VOORHEES, N.J., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axia Women's Health, one of the nation's largest independent women's health groups, announced today the launch of its clinical research division that aims to advance the understanding and treatment of today's most urgent women's health conditions. By collaborating with industry leaders in diagnostic testing, medical devices, and pharmaceutical treatments, Axia Women's Health will advance research within important clinical areas, including but not limited to breast cancer, ovarian cancer, fertility, endometriosis, and sexually transmitted infections.

"The deployment of our clinical research division is an important milestone that helps further our mission of providing a more progressive healthcare experience for women," states Dr. Elizabeth Cherot, Chief Medical Officer at Axia Women's Health. "While there's been notable progress from the medical community in closing the gender research gap, there is still much work to be done. We're proud to help pioneer this critical research and support better health outcomes for women."

Several clinical trials are underway through Axia including investigational blood tests to screen for breast cancer and ovarian cancer, a device to help predict ovulation by measuring core body temperature, a vaginal gel to help prevent recurrent sexually transmitted infections, and a drug to treat pain from endometriosis.

Dr. Gerard Reilly, director of the new Axia Women's Health clinical research division, shares, "As an OB/GYN, it's my passion to not only provide the best possible care to my current patients, but to improve the future of women's health for generations to come. I believe investing in clinical research that puts women at the forefront is one of the most impactful ways that we can achieve this."

The clinical research division at Axia Women's Health currently includes seven trial sites across its care centers in Ohio, Kentucky, and Pennsylvania, and plans to expand this offering to other care centers in the coming months. The program has currently enrolled over 350 Axia patients. Patients can receive information about current studies and eligibility from their Axia provider.

Media Contact:

Chrissy Gerardi

[email protected]

About Axia Women's Health

Axia Women's Health is a community of caring, connected, progressive health professionals committed to giving women more. Learn more at AxiaWH.com.

SOURCE Axia Women's Health

Related Links

https://www.axiawh.com

