Axia Women's Health Opens New, State-of-the-Art Laboratory in Midwest

CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Axia Women's Health is pleased to announce the opening of its new lab in Carmel, Indiana. At greater than six times the size of its previous space in Indiana, this clinical laboratory is one of only a select few in the country that is physician-owned and focused on the unique clinical needs of women.

The new 7,089-square-foot facility offers state-of-the-art, high-performing clinical analyzers to support lab personnel in performing rapid serum pregnancy and STD testing, and delivering many results the same day. The lab will continue to process general wellness tests, including cholesterol screening, thyroid tests, and vitamin levels, and will employ certified medical lab technicians, cytotechnologists, and hystotechnologists on site.

Lab Director Verna McGuire, who has nearly 30 years of experience in the field, states, "This has been an exciting development for our clinical lab services, taking Axia Women's Health to a new level by offering more comprehensive women's health testing, such as cytology and histology, to women in the Midwest. This greatly increases the number of patients we can serve throughout the region."

Axia's turnkey lab approach includes phlebotomists on-site at patient care centers to conveniently administer blood draws, as well as the rapid turnaround of highly accurate results to patients. The new Midwest lab is COLA-accredited, with College of American Pathology (CAP) accreditation expected in mid-2021.

Tim Dykema, a senior vice president of operations with Axia Women's Health, shares, "Building this high-tech lab with such thoroughness and speed, despite the challenges of COVID-19, is a true demonstration of Axia's commitment and mission to be a more caring, connected, and progressive women's health provider."

Axia Women's Health is leading the way in improving women's health. At the core of achieving this is a caring, connected, and progressive community of nearly 400 providers and 150 women's health centers across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky. The rapidly growing network spans OB/GYN physicians, breast health centers, high-risk pregnancy centers, two laboratories, urogynecology, and fertility centers. Together, Axia Women's Health puts women first by delivering the personalized care needed for women to lead healthier, happier lives. Learn more at AxiaWH.com.



