Axiad Achieves FedRAMP Ready Certification Status

Axiad Cloud's Secure, Integrated Authentication Platform Will Offer Government-Grade, Phishing-Resistant Authentication Solutions to Federal Customers

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiad, a leading provider of organization-wide passwordless orchestration, today announced its Axiad Cloud platform has achieved The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) Ready certification status. The Ready status was accomplished through a rigorous, multi-step process, and will ultimately allow Axiad to deliver its trusted, phishing-resistant authentication solutions to federal organizations or other organizations that prioritize FedRAMP-certified solutions.

Axiad delivers organization-wide passwordless orchestration to secure people, machines, and interactions for enterprise and public sector organizations that must optimize their cybersecurity posture while navigating underlying IT complexity. (PRNewsfoto/Axiad IDS, Inc.)

FedRAMP is a government-wide program that promotes the adoption of secure cloud services across the federal government by providing a standardized approach to security and risk assessment for cloud technologies and federal agencies. FedRAMP Ready indicates that 3PAO, a third-party assessment organization, attests to Axiad's readiness for the authorization process, and that a Readiness Assessment Report (RAR) has been reviewed and approved by the FedRAMP Program Management Office (PMO).

Through this process, Axiad Cloud is now listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace, which is a searchable database of cloud service offerings that have achieved a FedRAMP designation. Axiad will now move to the beginning of the next step of the FedRAMP certification process, which is agency-sponsored authorization to operate (ATO).

"Achieving FedRAMP Ready status is an important milestone that exemplifies Axiad's continued, strong commitment to deliver government-grade security solutions to our customers," said Bassam Al-Khalidi, co-CEO and co-Founder of Axiad. "By completing our FedRAMP certification, we will be able to expand our market presence and total addressable market to target federal customers, and we plan to leverage our strong network of partners to achieve this monumental goal."

Axiad Cloud is a SaaS-based platform that offers a full suite of modular, passwordless authentication capabilities for federal organizations. Axiad also provides an on-premises alternative for this same audience – Passwordless for Air Gapped and Critical Environments, which is part of the company's Unified Credential Management System (UCMS) product line – that was announced in August 2023. Both products will help organizations more efficiently comply with the mandate for phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication (MFA) via Memorandum 22-09 that was issued by The White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

Axiad also uniquely addresses Interim and Non-PIV authentication scenarios that can lead to gaps in protection and efficiency without the proper tools in place. See Axiad's Federal Agencies page for details.

About Axiad

Axiad delivers organization-wide passwordless orchestration to secure people, machines and interactions for enterprise and public sector organizations that must optimize their cybersecurity posture while navigating underlying IT complexity. The company's flagship product, Axiad Cloud, is a comprehensive, secure and integrated authentication platform that allows customers to move to a passwordless future without the friction and risk of fragmented solutions. Axiad supports the widest range of credentials in the industry including FIDO, mobile MFA, Windows Hello for Business, YubiKeys, smart cards, TPM and biometrics, and is trusted by public sector organizations and Fortune 500 companies across aerospace & defense, financial services, insurance, healthcare, oil & energy and more.

For more information visit axiad.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Axiad IDS, Inc.