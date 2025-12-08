Axiad Names Accenture Customer of the Year

Recognizing a Strategic Partnership Shaping the Future of Identity Security at Global Scale

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiad, a global identity security leader, today announced that it has named Accenture its Customer of the Year for 2025. The recognition honors Accenture's visionary approach to securing its global enterprise through identity-first principles and celebrates the strategic collaboration in advancing the next generation of identity risk management.

Accenture demonstrates how a global enterprise with deep experience in acquisitions and integration can modernize identity security to strengthen both operational excellence and strategic growth. With nearly 100 acquisitions since 2023, Accenture applies a highly refined integration model that prioritizes security from day one. As part of this approach, Accenture implemented Axiad Conductor to deliver consistent, phishing-resistant authentication across diverse environments, accelerate alignment with corporate identity standards, and advance its passwordless strategy. The deployment now secures thousands of users, centralizes governance across distributed Active Directories, and meaningfully reduces privileged access, setting a benchmark for large-scale, identity-first security implementation.

"Accenture continues to demonstrate what is possible when identity is treated as a foundation for growth and operational excellence," said David Canellos, CEO of Axiad. "Our collaboration reflects a shared belief that strong, consistent authentication builds confidence across the enterprise and enables large-scale organizations to move at the speed their business demands."

The partnership between Axiad and Accenture is a prime example of a modern, identity-first approach to enterprise security, prioritizing efficiency and driven by data. This close collaboration between a cybersecurity pioneer and a global enterprise demonstrates an effective strategy for tackling a critical digital-age challenge: comprehensively securing every user, credential, and system without hindering innovation.

About Axiad

Axiad is an identity security company tackling the critical threats posed by compromised and vulnerable human and non-human identities. As these identities multiply across disparate systems, traditional IAM tools and legacy PKI falls short, leaving organizations with fragmented visibility and significant security gaps. Through its Identity Visibility and Intelligence Platform (Axiad Mesh), strong user authentication backed by automated credential management with PKI-as-a-Service (Axiad Conductor), and automated identity verification (Axiad Confirm), Axiad delivers unified visibility, quantified risk analysis, passwordless authentication, and post-quantum cryptography readiness. With a 95% customer retention rate, Axiad is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and federal agencies to strengthen security and automate manual processes while reducing operational costs.

Discover more at axiad.com or follow Axiad on LinkedIn .

