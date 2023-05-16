Axiad Partners with Ping Identity to Enhance Cybersecurity Posture With Certificate-Based Authentication

Integration of Axiad Cloud Certificate-Based Authentication for IAM and PingFederate Provides Joint Customers With Enhanced Security While Reducing End-User Friction

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiad , a leading provider of organization-wide passwordless orchestration, announced a new integration with Ping Identity, the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, and is now listed on the Ping Identity Integration Directory. By utilizing certificates issued by Axiad and Ping Identity, the integration allows customers to benefit from a consolidated authentication experience across devices, tokens, and locations to enhance security and reduce end-user friction.

Axiad delivers organization-wide passwordless orchestration to secure people, machines, and interactions for enterprise and public sector organizations that must optimize their cybersecurity posture while navigating underlying IT complexity. (PRNewsfoto/Axiad IDS, Inc.)

Axiad is a member of Ping Identity's Global Technology Partner Program , which has allowed Axiad to stay up to date on Ping Identity's latest innovations to develop the integration between Axiad Cloud Certificate-Based Authentication (CBA) for IAM and PingFederate . Customers can now supplement PingFederate with workstation login capabilities from Axiad Cloud to deploy certificate-based authentication for Ping Identity users, enabling secure workstation login across the enterprise.

"Axiad already supports seamless integration with PingOne via SCIM, and now, by introducing this new integration, Ping Identity customers will be able to extend their existing functionalities to address authentication in an integrated fashion across their organizations," said Karen Larson, senior director of strategic alliances at Axiad. "By using certificate-based authentication, customers using both on-premise and cloud solutions will benefit from a more secure form of multi-factor authentication (MFA) that can help prevent phishing-based cyber-attacks."

Supplementing PingFederate, Axiad Cloud CBA for IAM provisions and manages passwordless authentication and credentials for end users everywhere. With this integration, all certificates can be managed with the Axiad Cloud Unified Portal, which provides users self-service capabilities to register and manage credentials, minimizing calls to the IT service desk. MyCircle, a feature within the Unified Portal, empowers self-service by enabling the workforce to issue department-level credential resets, thereby avoiding temporary passwords and increasing efficiency for IT and end users.

"Ping Identity is committed to expanding our technology partner ecosystem to enhance digital customer experiences across the entire user journey," said Loren Russon, the SVP of product management at Ping Identity. "Our partnership with Axiad makes integration seamless for customers to quickly benefit from both PingFederate and Axiad CBA for IAM's robust capabilities."

For more information on Axiad's work with Ping Identity, visit the Integration Directory .

About Axiad

Axiad delivers organization-wide passwordless orchestration to secure people, machines, and interactions for enterprise and public sector organizations that must optimize their cybersecurity posture while navigating underlying IT complexity. The company's flagship product, Axiad Cloud, is a comprehensive, secure, and integrated authentication platform that allows customers to move to a passwordless future without the friction and risk of fragmented solutions. Axiad supports the widest range of credentials in the industry including FIDO, mobile MFA, Windows Hello for Business, YubiKeys, smart cards, TPM and biometrics, and is trusted by public sector organizations and Fortune 500 companies across aerospace & defense, financial services, insurance, healthcare, oil & energy, and more.

For more information visit axiad.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Ping Identity

At Ping Identity, we believe in making digital experiences both secure and seamless for all users, without compromise. That's digital freedom. We let enterprises combine our best-in-class identity solutions with third-party services they already use to remove passwords, prevent fraud, support Zero Trust, or anything in between. This can be accomplished through a simple drag-and-drop canvas. That's why more than half of the Fortune 100 choose Ping Identity to protect digital interactions from their users while making experiences frictionless. Learn more at www.pingidentity.com

Follow Us on Twitter: @PingIdentity

Join us on LinkedIn: Ping Identity

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: PingIdentityTV

Like Us on Facebook: PingIdentityPage

SOURCE Axiad IDS, Inc.