Axiad Sweeps Five Gold 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiad, a leading provider of organization-wide passwordless orchestration, today announced it has won five gold 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. Axiad Cloud won four gold awards for the following categories as part of the product and services segment of the program: Best Passwordless; Integrated Authentication; Certificate-Based Authentication; and Phishing-Resistant MFA. In addition, as part of the professional awards segment, Karen Larson, Axiad's senior director of strategic partnerships and alliances, was honored with a gold-level award in the Cybersecurity Woman of the Year category.

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards is an annual competition recognizing companies, products, and professionals that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in information security. The worldwide program is produced by Cybersecurity Insiders in partnership with the Information Security Community on LinkedIn, tapping into the vast experience of more than 570,000 cybersecurity professionals.

"Sweeping gold in all five categories that we entered for this year's Cybersecurity Excellence Awards underscores the power of our Axiad Cloud platform and the value we have delivered to customers over time," said Yves Audebert, co-CEO of Axiad. "Karen has helped us build a strong foundation of top-tier technology partners upon which we are able to extend Axiad Cloud's capabilities and deliver a trusted, proven passwordless environment that better empowers users, lowers security costs, and prevents phishing-based attacks."

The industry-leading Axiad Cloud platform delivers a holistic, consistent, and secure passwordless future that eliminates the friction and risk found in typically fragmented solutions – enabling organizations to dramatically and efficiently improve their cybersecurity posture and empower their end-users. The platform offers a full suite of modular, passwordless authentication capabilities, including Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), Phishing-Resistant Authentication, Certificate-Based Authentication for IAM, Passwordless Orchestration, and PKI as a Service.

Axiad won in each of the five Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in the North America-based, mid-sized company classification. Last year, Axiad Cloud was recognized in the program with a gold-level award for the Secure Remote Access category for its AirLock functionality.

The news comes on the heels of the company's recent award wins for Axiad Cloud in the CyberSecured Awards and TMC's 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.

Axiad delivers organization-wide passwordless orchestration to secure people, machines, and interactions for enterprise and public sector organizations that must optimize their cybersecurity posture while navigating underlying IT complexity. The company's flagship product, Axiad Cloud, is a comprehensive, secure, and integrated authentication platform that allows customers to move to a passwordless future without the friction and risk of fragmented solutions. Axiad supports the widest range of credentials in the industry including FIDO, mobile MFA, Windows Hello for Business, YubiKeys, smart cards, TPM and biometrics, and is trusted by public sector organizations and Fortune 500 companies across aerospace & defense, financial services, insurance, healthcare, oil & energy, and more.

