Axiad to Present at Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit on Passwordless Orchestration

Session to Include Discussion on How Certificate-Based Authentication Can Improve Phishing Resistance and Dramatically Enhance Overall Cybersecurity Posture

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiad, a leading provider of organization-wide passwordless orchestration, today announced it will co-present a session with CarMax at the Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit 2023. The event will be held March 20-22, 2023, at The Gaylord Texan Hotel & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas.

Axiad Co-Founder and Co-CEO Bassam Al-Khalidi will discuss passwordless authentication as well as how organizations can fortify their investments in existing Identity and Access Management (IAM) tools with certificate-based authentication – to dramatically enhance authentication practices and to attain phishing resistance.

Additional details about the session are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Time: 2:45 – 3:15 p.m. Central Daylight Time

Location: Room Texas A

Session Title: Axiad: A Pragmatic Path to Phishing Resistance with Certificate-Based Authentication

Session Description: Phishing resistance is a top priority for 1 in 2 security executives for 2023. With a sharp increase in attacks last year, plus the U.S. White House OMB, CISA, and NIST strongly advocating for greater efforts to become more phishing resistant, it's easy to see why. IAM systems can help, but without certificate-based authentication (CBA), most of these systems fall short. In this session, learn how to supplement your existing investments in IAM with CBA—to add phishing resistance, deliver value, and improve your overall cybersecurity posture without ripping and replacing.

"Phishing attacks are not only increasing in volume but also in sophistication, which leaves companies more vulnerable than ever before," said Al-Khalidi. "The purpose of this session is to discuss how security teams can seamlessly add CBA to their existing IAM systems in an integrated and scalable way to better defend against phishing attacks – which can often lead to loss in reputation and trust."

The Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit 2023 will help IAM and security leaders discover the top trends and technologies they need to empower IAM teams to support ongoing change driven by the continued evolution of technology, user expectations, and opportunities and threats.

Axiad is a premier sponsor of the summit and will be exhibiting at booth 109 as well as conducting one-on-one meetings on the show floor in room 7. For more information about the summit and to view the full agenda, visit https://www.gartner.com/en/conferences/na/identity-access-management-us.

About Axiad

Axiad delivers organization-wide passwordless orchestration to secure people, machines, and interactions for enterprise and public sector organizations that must optimize their cybersecurity posture while navigating underlying IT complexity. The company's flagship product, Axiad Cloud, is a comprehensive, secure, and integrated authentication platform that allows customers to move to a passwordless future without the friction and risk of fragmented solutions. Axiad supports the widest range of credentials in the industry including FIDO, mobile MFA, Windows Hello for Business, YubiKeys, smart cards, TPM and biometrics, and is trusted by public sector organizations and Fortune 500 companies across aerospace & defense, financial services, insurance, healthcare, oil & energy, and more.

For more information visit axiad.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Axiad