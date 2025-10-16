Axiado and Inventec Showcase AI-Driven Platform Security and Autonomous System Management for NVIDIA Blackwell and Intel MGX Servers at OCP Global Summit 2025

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OCP Global Summit 2025 — Axiado Corporation, a leading AI-driven, hardware-anchored platform security and system management solutions company, today announced a collaboration with Inventec, a global innovator in server and storage solutions. At the OCP Global Summit, the companies will demonstrate how Axiado's Trusted Control/Compute Unit (TCU) powers Inventec's NVIDIA Blackwell GB200-based servers and Intel-based MGX 4U CX8 platforms with silicon-anchored trust and autonomous AI intelligence.

The integration leverages Axiado's SCM3002 card for Intel/AMD platforms (built on the AX3000 TCU) and the SCM3080-MT card for NVIDIA platforms (built on the AX3080 TCU). Together, they enable autonomous AI agents embedded directly into the silicon to proactively detect anomalies, block attacks, and optimize system performance in real time, capabilities that software-only solutions cannot achieve.

Inventec's servers, featuring the NVIDIA Blackwell GB200, provide a foundation for the most demanding AI workloads, with 72 Blackwell GPUs forming the core of the GB200 NVL72 liquid-cooled rack-scale system. By embedding Axiado's TCU with autonomous AI agents into these systems, the collaboration delivers an unprecedented level of protection, resilience, and efficiency for hyperscale data centers.

"Our collaboration with Inventec highlights the future of secure and intelligent infrastructure," said Gopi Sirineni, CEO of Axiado. "By putting AI agents where they matter most, inside the silicon, we are redefining platform security and system management. Together, we're enabling data centers to stop threats before the OS even boots, while ensuring optimized performance and resilience for the Blackwell era."

Demonstration Highlights at OCP Global Summit

Autonomous AI Agents : Embedded directly in Axiado's TCU silicon to deliver real-time threat detection, autonomous response, and system optimization.

: Embedded directly in Axiado's TCU silicon to deliver real-time threat detection, autonomous response, and system optimization. Silicon-Anchored Platform Security : Root of Trust, BMC, TPM, secure networking, and AI inference unified in a single SoC.

: Root of Trust, BMC, TPM, secure networking, and AI inference unified in a single SoC. Next-Gen Platform Integration : Joint demos featuring Axiado's SCM3002 and SCM3080-MT cards across Inventec's NVIDIA GB200 Blackwell and Intel MGX 4U CX8 servers.

: Joint demos featuring Axiado's SCM3002 and SCM3080-MT cards across Inventec's NVIDIA GB200 Blackwell and Intel MGX 4U CX8 servers. Resilient AI Infrastructure: Enabling hyperscalers and cloud providers to deploy secure, efficient, and autonomous infrastructure for accelerated computing.

"Inventec is proud to partner with Axiado to integrate autonomous AI agents directly into our Blackwell and MGX servers," said Inventec VP Charles Chiu. "This combination of hardware trust and real-time AI intelligence delivers the secure, scalable, and resilient infrastructure our customers demand for the new era of AI computing."

Availability

The SCM3002 and SCM3080-MT are available now with Tier 1 partners. The solutions will be on display at booth A1 at OCP Global Summit 2025 in San Jose, October 13-16, 2025.

About Axiado

Axiado is an AI-first company redefining platform security and system management at the silicon level. Its Trusted Control/Compute Unit (TCU) combines trusted hardware with autonomous AI agents to detect, respond, and recover from threats in real time, enabling secure, self-managing infrastructure for hyperscale data centers, telecom networks, and AI-driven workloads. Based in San Jose, Axiado partners with leading OEMs, ODMs, and CSPs worldwide. For more information, visit axiado.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Inventec

Inventec Corporation, founded in 1975 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is a multinational technology company specializing in research development, manufacturing of server and notebook, communication devices, and consumer electronics. Initially focused on manufacturing desktops and telephones, Inventec expanded expertise into notebook and servers, establishing a strong global presence. The company also ventures into advanced technology fields such as cloud computing, wireless communication, smart devices, and the Internet of Things (IoT). LinkedIn

SOURCE Axiado