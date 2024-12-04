Axiado Raises $60M in Series C Funding to Boost AI Platform Security and Energy Efficiency

Hardware-Anchored Security for Accelerated Computing in the New Era of AI Data Centers

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiado Corporation, a pioneer in hardware anchored platform security today announced it successfully raised $60 million in an oversubscribed Series C funding round, led by Maverick Silicon with participation from Samsung Catalyst Fund, Atreides Management, and Crosslink Capital. This investment will fuel the company's rapid growth and continued innovation in AI-driven cybersecurity technologies that are redefining platform security and energy efficiency for accelerated computing in AI data centers.

Axiado's Trusted Control/Compute Unit (TCU) addresses some of the most pressing challenges in platform security for accelerated computing and AI data center power efficiency. According to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) 2023 annual report the cost of reported cybercrime in the U.S. jumped 22% last year to more than $12.5 billion. Forrester's recently published 2025 Predictions report for Cybersecurity, Risk, and Privacy projects cybercrime costs to reach multiple trillions globally by 2025. With the escalating frequency of ransomware attacks – more than 2,500 incidents were reported in the first half of 2024 alone, averaging more than 14 publicly claimed attacks daily. The need for robust platform cybersecurity has never been more critical.

Axiado's AI-driven, hardware-anchored TCU solution provides pre-emptive threat detection and real-time mitigation to combat these escalating digital threats. Additionally, AMD projects the AI data center accelerator market to grow more than 60% annually, reaching $500 billion by 2028. Axiado's approach to platform security is essential for safeguarding the expanding data center infrastructure as AI technologies permeate cloud computing, data centers, networking, and storage.

Beyond platform security, Axiado's Dynamic Thermal Management (DTM) solution, embedded within the TCU, is designed to meet the power efficiency demands of AI data centers. Leveraging on-chip AI cores, Axiado's DTM solution optimizes thermal management by predicting and adjusting cooling requirements—whether air-cooled or liquid-cooled—based on real-time data. This approach radically improves energy efficiency of AI servers and accelerates the move toward carbon-neutral data centers through secure, sustainable thermal management.

"The oversubscription of our Series C funding strongly endorses the industry's recognition of the need for an innovative, hardware-anchored, and AI-driven platform security solution for accelerated computing," said Gopi Sirineni, CEO of Axiado. "This investment reflects the confidence our investors have in Axiado's approach to platform security, management, and data center net-zero goals and reinforces our commitment to delivering solutions that address some of the most urgent challenges in today's digital infrastructure."

Axiado's comprehensive platform security portfolio empowers IT professionals and chief information security officers (CISOs) to deliver proactive, real-time protection for accelerated computing platforms. The flagship TCU solution integrates key infrastructure security and management functions into a system-on-chip (SoC), providing essential compute, networking, and accelerator integration. These solutions are designed to detect, quarantine, and protect systems against breaches, vulnerabilities, and attacks as they occur directly in hardware.

Axiado will use the Series C funding to drive continued innovation, strengthen strategic partnerships with leading platform vendors like NVIDIA, AMD, Intel, and Arm, and accelerate go-to-market initiatives with OEM and ODM partners to drive Axiado solutions into the data centers. Recent company milestones include doubling Axiado's headcount in Taiwan and India, expanding the San Jose team by 30%, and opening a new office in India to support continued growth.

"We see a significant need in the market for innovative, hardware-anchored cybersecurity solutions, especially as the demand for secure and energy-efficient AI infrastructure continues to grow," said Andrew Homan, Managing Partner at Maverick Silicon. "We are excited to support Axiado's mission to address these critical challenges and drive the future of AI data center platform management and security".

"As AI and accelerated computing transform data center demands, it's crucial to integrate hardware-anchored security that adapts to high-performance infrastructures," said Marco Chisari, Executive Vice President, Head of Samsung Semiconductor Innovation Center at Samsung Electronics. "We are excited to support Axiado and their AI-driven TCU technology, which has the potential to set new standards in platform security in the age of accelerated computing with AI."

"Congratulations to Axiado on their successful Series C funding, one validation to the market's demand for robust, hardware-anchored security in today's AI-driven and hyperscale environments," said Patrick Moorhead, Founder, CEO, and Chief Analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy. "Axiado's TCU technology is differentiated, embedding AI-driven, zero-trust security directly into the silicon to confront ransomware and advanced threats in real time. As digital infrastructure scales and accelerated computing evolves, Axiado is leading standards for security, resilience, and innovation in the industry."

Axiado is a leading hardware-anchored platform security solutions company deploying a novel, AI-driven approach to platform security against ransomware, supply chain, side-channel and other cyberattacks in the growing ecosystem of cloud data centers, 5G networks and other disaggregated compute networks. The company offers a new processor called the trusted control/compute unit (TCU) that redefines security from the ground-up: it's hardware-anchored and AI-driven security technologies include Secure Vault root-of-trust/cryptography core and per-platform Secure AI pre-emptive threat detection engine. For more information, go to axiado.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Maverick Silicon is a newly launched division of Maverick Capital focused exclusively on the semiconductor and computing infrastructure sector. Maverick Capital is an investment adviser founded by Lee S. Ainslie III with over thirty years of operating history.

