AxiaMed Announces Direct Epic Integration for Superior Patient Payment Experience

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AxiaMed today announced that Payment Fusion, its SaaS-based patient payment platform, is now directly integrated with Epic's electronic health record and revenue cycle applications. With AxiaMed's Payment Fusion, Epic users can improve their financial performance by accelerating patient payments and streamlining administrative workﬂows with secure, convenient credit/debit card processing and automated transaction reconciliation.

Available in Epic's App Orchard, Payment Fusion uses Epic's latest web services APIs to communicate patient payment information to and from Epic applications, ensuring greater accuracy throughout the transaction lifecycle. Payment Fusion seamlessly integrates into existing Epic workﬂows to facilitate patient payments and enable accurate, timely updates to the patient accounting ledger.

"We're delighted to be able to offer Epic users a more secure, streamlined approach to managing their patient payments," said Randy Clark, founder and CEO of AxiaMed. "With patients becoming increasingly responsible for larger portions of their healthcare bills, the demand is greater than ever for the ﬂexible, convenient payment options provided by AxiaMed and our value-added partners."

Payment Fusion's integration with Epic offers an optimized payment experience for providers and their patients:

By using Epic's web services integration, Payment Fusion creates a transaction record from the origination of a sale, which is then updated throughout the transaction lifecycle as it links Epic, the payment terminal or hosted payment page and the processor.

Payment Fusion's unique architecture is designed to meet the unique needs of healthcare organizations, providing robust payment data security (validated point-to-point encryption) and a significantly reduced PCI compliance burden, both for end-users and partners.

Payment Fusion is a cloud-based application suite with no local software to install, manage, or update.

Through tokenization at the AxiaMed PCI-compliant gateway, payment card data is replaced with a unique character string. This "token" allows other systems and applications to take payments while ensuring that no sensitive card data is ever stored or exposed.

Patients can make payments by credit/debit card, eCheck, mobile wallets, FSA/HSA cards and through MyChart Online Bill Pay.

Payment Fusion supports real-time processing and posting to the patient accounting ledger, as well as flexible reporting to improve accuracy and reduce payment friction.

AxiaMed's processor-agnostic gateway supports all the major processors and card brands.

AxiaMed's Control Center provides enterprise-wide device estate management. Through a centralized web-based dashboard, IT security and support staff can track, monitor, and troubleshoot all payment devices in all locations.

To learn more about the integrated AxiaMed and Epic solution, visit https://www.axiamed.com/epic-integration/.

About AxiaMed

AxiaMed is a healthcare financial technology company focused on facilitating patient payments. AxiaMed's Payment Fusion is a cloud-based healthcare payment platform that integrates into various EHR/PMS, revenue cycle, patient engagement, and other software applications to provide flexible patient payment options with industry-leading features and optimal workflows. Architected uniquely for the healthcare industry, the Payment Fusion platform provides unprecedented enterprise-level security, financial interoperability, and ease of scale for any healthcare organization.

AxiaMed is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA with executive offices in Nashville, TN. For more information, please visit: https://www.axiamed.com

