Axia's Autocomplete SEO service helps companies generate more leads

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading digital public relations and marketing agency, Axia announced its Autocomplete search engine search box suggestion optimization .

Autocomplete is a powerful new SEO tool that can help organizations improve their SEO and generate more leads by listing their website as a top suggestion in the search engine autocomplete predictive results before consumers even complete their online search.

"The search box is perhaps the most valuable SEO placements available," said Jason Mudd , CEO of Axia . "When a potential buyer searches for products and services, and then they see your company name suggested immediately after those keywords in the predictive autocomplete within the search engine's search box, they are more likely to trust your company and click on your company name within the search box suggestion from that third-party endorsement. This can lead to a significant increase in traffic and leads while simultaneously circumventing your competition."

According to Google , autocomplete predictions are based on common searches, word patterns, the user's location, past searches, and trending topics.

Axia's Autocomplete service uses a variety of techniques to get companies listed as search engine predictive autocomplete suggestions, including:

Keyword research to identify the most relevant keywords for your company

Link building to build high-quality backlinks to your website

Ensuring that your website is indexed properly by search engines

"We have a proven track record of success in helping companies improve their SEO and generate more leads," said Mudd, whose team at Axia has worked in digital marketing since 1994 and search engine optimization since 1998.



Organizations concerned with online reputation management are often challenged by their company name appearing in the search box with negative keyword suggestions lingering. This SEO tactic is a powerful tool to help them solve that with positive keyword suggestions.

Axia's Autocomplete service is available to companies of all sizes. However, it offers the service on an exclusive basis to not compete with its clients. To learn more about the service, visit www.axiapr.com/autocomplete and complete the online form at the bottom for a free quote.

