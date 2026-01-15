aXichem Announces Publication of CrossFit Study in Leading Sports Journal - Validates aXivite as a High-Intensity Performance Supplement

MALMÖ, Sweden, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- aXichem AB (publ), (aXichem), the developer of innovative feed additives and food supplement biotechnology, is pleased to announce the formal publication of its latest clinical trial, "Acute phenylcapsaicin supplementation improves exercise performance in CrossFit® trained adults",in the prestigious Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition (JISSN). Following the release of preliminary findings in March 2025, this final peer-reviewed publication provides the definitive scientific foundation for aXivite® (phenylcapsaicin) in the elite sports and high-intensity functional fitness sectors.

Study Highlights

The randomized, triple-blind, placebo-controlled crossover trial, conducted by Dr. Pablo Jiménez Martínez and his team in Spain, examined 50 trained CrossFit® athletes (25 male, 25 female). The results demonstrate that a single 2.5 mg dose of aXivite® delivers significant physiological advantages:

Superior Mechanical Output: Supplemented athletes achieved higher loads and repetition counts in deep squats at 70% 1RM.

Extended Endurance: aXivite ® enabled participants to maintain weightlifting performance throughout grueling rounds, particularly in the final stages of the workout where fatigue typically peaks.

Accelerated Recovery: Data showed a statistically significant reduction in Delayed-Onset Muscle Soreness (DOMS) at both 24 and 48 hours post-exercise, allowing for faster returns to peak training capacity.

The aXivite® Development Line: This publication marks the latest milestone in a calculated development trajectory. aXichem has systematically built a scientific dossier for aXivite®:

2021: Establishing metabolic bioequivalence to natural capsaicin with superior bioavailability and early gut health validation.

2022-2023: Validating metabolic support and weight management, followed by resistance training and aerobic capacity breakthroughs.

2025: Defining the high-intensity performance category through this definitive CrossFit® study.

"This publication confirms aXivite® as an innovation the high-intensity performance category. In our current phase of commercial expansion, this peer-reviewed validation is the key that gives the necessary scientific support to continue to grow in this market", says Lucas Altepost, VP of Sales and Marketing.

About phenylcapsaicin and aXivite®

aXichem's proprietary molecule, phenylcapsaicin, combines the naturally occurring phenyl group with capsaicin, connected by a triple bond. The result is an innovative natural analog capsaicin with high purity, which in several studies has been shown to have the same health-promoting properties, as well as some unique benefits, as natural capsaicin. Phenylcapsaicin is approved under Novel Food in the EU and GRAS Food in the USA and is marketed for dietary supplements and functional foods under the brand name aXivite®.

Company contact: Torsten Helsing, CEO, aXichem AB

Phone: +46 706 863 355 Email: [email protected]

About aXichem

aXichem develops, patents and markets industrial chemicals. The company's first product is phenylcapsaicin, which is commercialized under two brands, aXiphen® and aXivite®, as an ingredient in animal feed and dietary supplements, respectively. The business is divided into three market areas with different applications for phenylcapsaicin: as an ingredient in feed for poultry, such as chicken and turkey; as an ingredient in food supplements for gut health, weight control and sports and exercise; and as an ingredient in food supplements for the bio-enhancement of curcumin and melatonin. aXichem is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified advisor for aXichem is Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB. More information is available at www.axichem.com.

