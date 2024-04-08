Axient Expands Global Presence with Establishment of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Axient Systems, in the Netherlands

Axient expands its market reach and technical capabilities by opening an office in Delft, Netherlands near customers and partners.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. and DELFT, Netherlands, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Axient LLC (Axient) announces it has opened its first international office and has established a wholly owned subsidiary in the Netherlands, Axient Systems B.V. (Axient Systems). Over the last two years, Axient has established working relationships with several Netherlands-based technical organizations. These partnerships include a previously-announced collaboration with FSO Instruments and their partners VDL Groep, Demcon and TNO - the Netherlands Organization for Applied Scientific Research to support satellite laser communications development (Axient and FSO) and an agreement with TNO to support NATO Air and Missile defense analysis (Axient TNO Partnership). To further expand these relationships, build upon joint capabilities, and be closer to more customer missions, Axient has established Axient Systems with an office in Delft, Netherlands. This office, located at Poortweg 4A, 2612 PA Delft, places Axient Systems near those partners and in a new market for Axient in the aerospace community.

At this new location, Axient System's solutions and service offerings will focus on three main business areas: Space Systems Engineering, Critical Asset Security, and Modeling, Simulation and Analysis. These areas directly leverage Axient's core capabilities, and with the new location and existing partnerships, Axient will further develop those capabilities and utilize their experience to collaborate and offer more expertise to serve civil, defense, and commercial customers in the Netherlands and in the United States.

"The decision to open this office in Delft is the result of the partnerships we have developed over the past two years. This office allows us to work more closely with our partners to deliver innovative and purpose-driven technical solutions to our commercial and Government customers," Jay Kovacs, Chief Innovation Officer for Axient and Managing Director for Axient Systems. "We look forward to expanding our market presence in Europe and being able to meet more space and defense mission requirements across a larger customer base with this new office. We couldn't be more excited to see what possibilities this opens up for Axient," said Chief Executive Officer and President, Randy Cash.

About Axient LLC

Axient advances defense and civilian missions from aerospace to cyberspace with multi-domain test and analysis, mission engineering and operations, and advanced technologies. We partner with our customers to identify and analyze their most important challenges and design solutions that turn challenges into breakthroughs to accelerate assured performance. With extensive domain expertise in defense and aerospace, we rapidly develop mission-enabling technologies that allow customers to move at mission speed. To learn more about how Axient can accelerate possible for your organization, visit www.axientcorp.com.

