Axilion launched the X way Technology in the USA as part of ITS America, one of the world's largest and leading Smart Mobility conferences

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the eve of Israel's 75th Independence Day, Axilion (TASE: AILN) held a technological and commercial launch of the Xway product, which has recently reached a high level of product-maturity. As part of the conference, the product was presented, with substantial success, to leading parties in the smart mobility industry, municipal officials, transportation authorities, commercial companies in the field and various investors.

Following the launch, the company will continue its business development efforts, in order to implement the product throughout the continent, by conducting leading pilots and striving for contracts with leading entities in the sector of smart mobility.

Axilion's AI technology will enable cities and other entities to reduce traffic congestion and vehicle emissions while improving the safety of drivers and the public through an efficient and sophisticated artificial intelligence system that enables real-time analysis of traffic behavior and providing quality recommendations for improved traffic-lights' layout.

About Axilion Smart Mobility:

Axilion Smart Mobility is an Israeli AI software company. Axilion focuses on developing, applying, and implementing software systems (SaaS) based on artificial intelligence (AI), which enable cities to manage their entire mobility system optimally. Axilion's solutions optimize traffic light systems' timing using a comprehensive analysis of the traffic light network, road users, and network demand.

Axillion's Technology Produces Many Benefits: Cutting travel time by about 40%; Reducing air pollution by creating "green waves" and cutting the times vehicles stand at traffic lights, which leads to a significant reduction in the amount of pollutant gases emitted from the vehicle; Encouraging the use of public transit by shortening travel times and ensuring high accuracy in arrival time; Increasing pedestrian safety by creating "green waves" for pedestrians and synchronizing between the arrival of vehicles at the pedestrian traffic light and thus ensuring safe crossing.

