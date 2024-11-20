Axilion Makes a Mark at ITS Texas/TexITE Joint Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axilion (TASE: AILN) continues to solidify its presence in the U.S. traffic optimization market with a standout participation at the ITS Texas/TexITE Joint Conference. The company showcased its innovative X Way platform at an exhibitor booth and presentation on Friday's panel, "Signal Timing Session I: Impact of Integrated Advanced Technologies in Traffic Management."

The conference, which drew 781 participants—including traffic engineers, transportation professionals, and key decision-makers—provided an ideal stage for Axilion to highlight its cutting-edge solutions to the southern U.S. region. The Axilion booth attracted numerous visitors, keen to explore live demonstrations of the X Way platform, which leverages AI and digital twin technology to revolutionize traffic signal optimization. At the conference, Axilion presented the excellent results achieved in its latest pilots in the US, with significant improvements in traffic loads and times.

During the signal timing session, Axilion, delivered a compelling case study detailing the use of digital twin and reinforcement learning technologies to optimize traffic signal timing in Las Vegas. The session, attended by 96 participants, received strong positive feedback and generated additional booth traffic from those eager to learn more about the platform's capabilities.

About Axilion

Axilion's unique digital twin technology sets a global standard by offering a scalable, pure software signal optimization solution. Powered by a homegrown micro-simulation and state-of- the-art optimization engine, Axilion empowers traffic engineers with the ability to initiate AI- driven optimization processes aligned with decision-makers' policy. Fusing both detector and probe data, a real-time traffic demand database emerged and set a solid foundation for the solution. The culmination is a system where precise strategies can be devised, evaluated, and perfected, all before real-world deployment.

The Company's site: https://axilion.com/about/

SOURCE Axilion Smart Mobility