AXIM Becomes National MGA for Boon Group

LAS VEGAS, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AXIM, a leading provider of employee benefits solutions, has partnered with The Boon Group, Inc., a prominent provider of government contractor benefits solutions. The partnership will allow AXIM to offer a wider range of benefit options to clients while leveraging Boon Group's expertise in meeting contractors' needs.

Through the partnership, AXIM is authorized to offer high-quality employee benefits solutions from The Boon Group, Inc. alongside its own advanced technology and consulting platform. AXIM's technology streamlines the benefits enrollment process, while its consulting services provide expert guidance and support to clients.

The combined solution offers a seamless and cost-effective benefits experience that is tailored to the unique needs and budget of clients, helping them attract and retain top talent while reducing their costs and administrative burden. Whether a small business owner or a large corporation, AXIM and The Boon Group, Inc. are committed to taking employee benefits programs to the next level.

Jim Campbell, CEO of AXIM, stated, "Our partnership with Boon Group is a game changer for our company. Not only can we sell Boon Group products, but we can also provide our unique technology and analytics to enhance their offerings in the market. This collaboration will set us apart from our competitors and bring exceptional value to our clients."

To learn more about Boon Group, visit:

https://www.boongroup.com/

About AXIM Fringe Solutions Group

AXIM Fringe Solutions Group is a leading provider of innovative employee benefits and engagement solutions dedicated to helping organizations create an engaging and productive work environment. With a comprehensive suite of customizable tools, AXIM's platform enables businesses to foster a strong company culture, improve communication, and drive employee satisfaction. For more information, visit: https://aximfsg.com

