AXIM Responds to DOL Allegations

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AXIM Fringe Solutions Group, LLC ("Axim") has learned that the U.S. Department of Labor ("DOL") filed a complaint against AXIM and two of its employees. AXIM is extremely disappointed by the DOL's lawsuit and accompanying press release, which suggested a lack of commitment on the part of AXIM and its employees with respect to complying with applicable law, including the Employee Retirement Income Security Act.

As the DOL is well aware, AXIM is fully committed to compliance, and, in fact, has been in frequent communication with the DOL for well more than a year regarding the issues raised in the DOL's complaint. AXIM has been entirely transparent and forthcoming with the DOL, and the DOL's suggestion that AXIM is not committed to full compliance is entirely without merit. AXIM is confident that the matter will be resolved in its favor and intends to vigorously defend its action and its good name.

Because this matter is now pending in the court system, AXIM will have no further comment on the lawsuit but, instead, will submit its formal response to the United States District Court at the appropriate time.

SOURCE AXIM Fringe Solutions Group