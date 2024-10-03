Axine Water Technologies Secures First U.S. Sale of Commercial-Scale PFAS Destruction System

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Axine Water Technologies, a leader in electrochemical oxidation for wastewater treatment, announces the sale of its first commercial-scale system for PFAS destruction to Lacks Enterprises Inc., a leading manufacturer in the automotive component supply industry, based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

electraCLEAR pilot system on the Lacks Enterprises site. (CNW Group/Axine Water Technologies)

Using its electraCLEAR™ technology, Axine successfully executed a pilot study at a Lacks facility in Grand Rapids, Michigan. This technology works by subjecting the wastewater to a series of electrochemical reactions, achieving 99.9%-99.999% destruction of all six EPA-regulated forms of PFAS, including the hazardous PFOA and PFOS compounds.

Recognizing the urgent need for effective PFAS destruction, Axine worked with Lacks to confront this environmental challenge head-on. With the EPA issuing new regulations surrounding these compounds, this combined effort has become even more timely. The successful deployment of Axine's electraCLEAR™ technology ensures compliance with regulations and considerably reduces the environmental impact of PFAS, a significant step towards a cleaner and safer environment.

Starting in early 2023, Axine and Lacks initiated a project to test the electraCLEAR technology. Rigorous laboratory testing demonstrated over 99.98% destruction of PFAS compounds in concentrated wastewater samples. Lacks has been independently working on unique concentration systems since 2020.

Encouraged by these results, the project advanced to pilot testing in early 2024 with a fully containerized electraCLEAR pilot unit on-site. The study exceeded expectations, consistently achieving 99.9%-99.999% destruction of all PFAS and precursor compounds. Building on this success, Axine is proud to announce the sale of its first commercial-scale PFAS destruction system to Lacks Enterprises.

"This achievement validates our capabilities in destroying PFAS," said Mark Ralph, CEO of Axine Water Technologies. "Our electraCLEAR technology offers a safe, cost-effective solution for industrial facilities aiming to meet stringent environmental regulations while maintaining productivity in their manufacturing process. The Lacks engineering and management teams have been exceptional partners, and we look forward to working with them over the coming years."

"Regulatory limits on PFAS in drinking water and its designation as potentially hazardous waste are driving many industries to seek solutions for PFAS management and destruction. We're very excited to work with Axine on this important project," said Nick Hrnyak, CEO of Lacks Enterprises.

The first phase of the new electraCLEAR PFAS destruction system is scheduled for delivery by the end of 2024, with additional systems planned for other Lacks facilities in the future. This expansion highlights the confidence both Axine and Lacks have in the positive impact the electraCLEAR technology will have on the industry.

For more information about Axine Water Technologies and its innovative electraCLEAR™ process, visit www.axinewater.com.

About Axine Water Technologies:

Axine Water Technologies is a leader in electrochemical oxidation technology for industrial wastewater treatment. Axine's electraCLEAR™ offers cost-effective complete destruction of long- and short-chain PFAS. With over 150,000 hours of full-scale commercial operating experience since 2017, their treatment-as-a-service model guarantees compliance with current and future regulations.

SOURCE Axine Water Technologies