Axinn Continues West Coast Expansion with Addition of Three Senior Intellectual Property Litigators

Jeannine Sano, formerly a partner at White & Case and other international law firms, is a seasoned trial lawyer with over 25 years of experience handling complex IP cases in a variety of technology fields, including CPUs, chipsets, memory, operating systems, video processing, and mobile communications. She has served as lead trial counsel in district courts across the country, as well as the U.S. International Trade Commission and the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. Her credentials include securing a unanimous defense jury verdict in a patent infringement case involving computer aided design software in the Northern District of Texas, a damages verdict of over $100 million on behalf of the patentee in the Northern District of California, and final determination of no liability on all asserted patents in the ITC on behalf of the respondent, affirmed by the Federal Circuit.

"Not many firms can match Axinn's prowess in litigation. We are thrilled to be joining its elite ranks to provide the best of the best to our clients," Sano said.

Eric Krause, a former AMD engineer who previously worked closely with Jeannine Sano and Pan Lee at White & Case prior to Fenwick & West, joins Axinn as a partner. He has managed patent and trade secret cases involving IoT, video streaming, display, mobile apps, smart home devices, WiFi, and semiconductor manufacture tools.

"Axinn's pedigree is well known, and the Firm's reputation and successes are highly attractive," Krause added. "I am very excited to join the team."

Pan Lee, a former Lockheed Martin engineer, will be joining the Firm as Counsel on February 10. Lee has handled cases in Texas, Delaware, Massachusetts, and California, in addition to proceedings before the ITC and PTAB. Lee has a Master's degree in electrical engineering from Stanford University and was a judicial extern for the Honorable Lucy Koh.

"This is a very exciting time at Axinn," said Matthew Becker, Axinn's Managing Partner. "A few months ago, we welcomed to our Washington, DC office IP partner Paul Zeineddin, who has deep ties and extensive litigation and trial experience in the wireless communications and consumer electronics industries. The additions of Jeannine, Paul, Eric, and Pan demonstrate our commitment to attracting top talent, expanding our West Coast presence and reinforcing our technology, intellectual property, and antitrust capabilities nationwide."

About Axinn

Axinn combines the skills, experience and dedication of the world's largest firms with the focus, responsiveness, efficiency and attention to client needs of the best boutiques. The firm was established in the late 1990s by lawyers from premier Wall Street firms with a common vision: provide the highest level of service and strategic acumen in antitrust, intellectual property and high-stakes litigation. Axinn's lawyers have served as lead or co-lead counsel on nearly half a trillion dollars in transactions and, in the last 10 years alone, have handled more than 250 litigations.



SOURCE Axinn