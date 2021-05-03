Axinn Moves Washington, D.C. Office to New LEED Gold Status and WELL Certified Space

WASHINGTON, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axinn announced today it has moved to a new Washington, D.C. office after years of significant growth in the nation's capital.

The move comes as Axinn continues to grow, having added 24 lawyers in 2020, including 15 attorneys in Washington, D.C. GCR has recently named Axinn "Firm of the Year – Americas" by Global Competition Review for 2021.

"The Washington, D.C. office has more than tripled within the last decade. Our new office space was designed to better accommodate our growing numbers across our core practice areas of antitrust, intellectual property and high-stakes litigation, and to serve the well-being of our team," said Antitrust Group Co-Chair Michael Keeley.

The building, in addition to obtaining LEED Gold status, is also the first in Washington, D.C. to achieve WELL Certification, the premier standard for buildings, interior spaces and communities seeking to implement, validate and measure features that support and advance human health and wellness.

"We are incredibly excited about this move, especially after an unprecedented year," added Executive Committee member Rachel Adcox. "This new location demonstrates our ongoing commitment to our clients, employees, sustainability and work life."

The new office is located at 1901 L Street NW. The firm anticipates a gradual and voluntary return to the office, beginning over the summer.

About Axinn:

Axinn combines the skills, experience and dedication of the world's largest firms with the focus, responsiveness, efficiency and attention to client needs of the best boutiques. The firm was established in the late 1990s by lawyers from premier Wall Street firms with a common vision: provide the highest level of service and strategic acumen in antitrust, intellectual property and high-stakes litigation. Axinn's lawyers have served as lead or co-lead counsel on nearly half a trillion dollars in transactions and, in the last 10 years alone, have handled more than 250 litigations.

