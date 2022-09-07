Axinn Welcomes Former DOJ Antitrust Division Chief of Staff

WASHINGTON, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepening its bench of former government attorneys, Axinn is pleased to announce today that former U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) Antitrust Division Chief of Staff, James "Jimmy" W. Attridge, has joined the firm's Antitrust Group as partner in the Washington, D.C. office. Attridge acted as the Antitrust Division's Chief of Staff during the Biden Administration and as Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General of the Antitrust Division across multiple administrations.

"We are delighted to welcome Jimmy to Axinn," said Michael Keeley, Co-Chair of Axinn's Antitrust Group. "His extensive background in both government and private practice has given Jimmy the insight and extensive experience to advise our clients on today's most challenging antitrust issues."

"The intersection of criminal antitrust investigations and follow-on civil suits is becoming increasingly complex," said Tiffany Rider, a partner in the Washington, D.C. office. "Having worked closely with Jimmy prior to his time at DOJ, I am confident that his addition will further strengthen Axinn's deep bench of experience in antitrust compliance, cartel investigations, and follow-on civil litigation."

Over the course of his DOJ tenure, Attridge played a substantial role in the development and administration of U.S. antitrust policy and enforcement. As Chief of Staff and Counsel, he was heavily involved in the Division's enforcement efforts and policy pronouncements, such as establishing the Division's new policy on the consideration of effective compliance programs in criminal antitrust investigations and launching the Procurement Collusion Strike Force – an interagency partnership targeting fraud and antitrust violations affecting public procurement. During his time at the DOJ, Jimmy also advised the Division's leadership team on criminal investigations and ongoing litigation for a range of cases involving labor, public procurement, agriculture and health care, and his notable victories include securing convictions in a $25 million bid-rigging scheme.

"Axinn's reputation as a top antitrust firm, and its depth of experience in all aspects of antitrust work, make it the perfect choice for my transition back to private practice," said Attridge. "I am thrilled to join the biggest antitrust practice in the country at such a dynamic and well-respected firm, and I look forward to adding my own experience and insights to help expand its already-flourishing cartel practice."

Attridge earned his JD from Georgetown University Law Center and his BA from Dartmouth College.

