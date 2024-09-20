Axio BioPharma Launches Protein Manufacturing Services

Innovative biotech company now offers high-quality monoclonal antibody production to accelerate biologics development

MADISON, Wis., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axio BioPharma, a trusted innovator and provider of high-quality recombinant proteins, is excited to announce that it is now accepting recombinant protein manufacturing projects. Located within Forward BIOLABS at 504 South Rosa Rd., Suite 200, Madison, WI, Axio BioPharma is poised to meet the growing demands of the biopharmaceutical industry.

"Our mission at Axio BioPharma is to be the preferred partner for companies advancing cutting-edge biologics," said Justin Byers, Founder and CEO of Axio BioPharma. "With our innovative manufacturing approach, we are committed to accelerating the development of life-saving therapies."

Axio BioPharma specializes in research-grade manufacturing of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), focusing on small-scale production ranging from 50 mL to 2 L. The company's team of industry-leading experts is equipped to tackle unique program challenges, ensuring efficient and reliable results.

In addition, Axio BioPharma supports mammalian-expressed proteins with scalable production capabilities. This flexibility allows the company to meet the needs of research and development programs, providing customized solutions that advance clients' biologics pipelines.

Looking ahead, Axio BioPharma is committed to expanding its capabilities to better serve the biopharmaceutical community. GMP mammalian manufacturing capabilities are planned to be launched in early 2028. This strategic expansion will enable Axio BioPharma to support clients from early research stages all the way through clinical manufacturing, further accelerating the development of life-saving therapies.

"By combining our expertise with flexible production scales, we are able to support our clients throughout various stages of their research and development," added Byers. "We understand the challenges in bringing new therapies to market, and we're here to make that process faster and more efficient. Our upcoming GMP services will allow us to provide even more comprehensive support to our clients."

About Axio BioPharma

Axio BioPharma is a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) transforming biopharmaceutical manufacturing. Specializing in high-quality recombinant proteins, the company accelerates the development of mammalian-expressed proteins, with a focus on monoclonal antibodies (mAbs). Located in Madison, WI, Axio BioPharma is committed to reducing the time it takes to bring life-saving therapies to patients by being a preferred partner in the biopharma industry.

