Axiom accelerates North American expansion plans with acquisition of IS Partners

PHILADELPHIA and LONDON, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiom GRC , the fast-growing governance, risk and compliance (GRC) platform, has announced its acquisition of IS Partners, a U.S. leader in cyber assurance and compliance services.

Headquartered in Philadelphia and operating nationwide, IS Partners brings deep domain expertise and a strong reputation for quality in audit, attestation and compliance services, supported by innovative, customized technology.

This acquisition marks a significant step forward in Axiom GRC's international expansion strategy, strengthening its cyber assurance and compliance offering and broadening its presence in North America. IS Partners complements Axiom's existing U.S. presence across enterprise risk, ISO, data privacy and cyber security, and will further deepen the range of capabilities the group can offer to U.S. clients. The deal represents Axiom's first U.S. headquartered acquisition, underscoring the company's ambition to build a leading international GRC platform.

IS Partners provides recurring audits to approximately 600 customers, covering key frameworks such as SOC 1, SOC 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, HIPAA, PCI DSS and CMMC. Its expertise in security testing, risk assessments and assurance enables organizations to safeguard data, maintain compliance and strengthen their security posture. The acquisition will enable Axiom and IS Partners to offer an expanded portfolio of compliance, assurance and cyber resilience services to global clients.

As its fifth acquisition after joining forces with Inflexion in May 2024, Axiom GRC aims to further accelerate IS Partners' footprint in the United States and internationally through organic investment and further mergers and acquisitions.

Alex Dacre, CEO of Axiom GRC, commented:

"Cyber assurance and compliance have become fundamental pillars of modern governance, and this acquisition represents a significant step in Axiom's international growth journey. It marks a key milestone in our strategy to build a major presence in the U.S. GRC market."

"IS Partners' strong reputation, impressive retention rates and deep compliance expertise make it a strong fit for Axiom. Together, we will accelerate our mission to build a unified, leading GRC platform spanning the United Kingdom, United States, Europe and beyond, helping organizations navigate complex regulatory challenges with confidence."

Robert Godard, Managing Director at IS Partners, added:

"IS Partners is recognized for its precision, integrity and trusted expertise in cyber assurance. Our services are central to business resilience, particularly as AI-driven and sophisticated cyber threats continue to rise. Becoming part of Axiom GRC gives us the platform to accelerate our success — investing in our people, expanding into new markets and enhancing the technology that underpins our client experience. It's a partnership that amplifies what we do best while unlocking the scale needed to meet fast-evolving global compliance demands."

Axiom GRC provides software and services to more than 40,000 clients worldwide, combining expertise, technological innovation and international reach. Its team of over 1,300 specialists supports leading organizations including Bentley, Walmart, Shell Energy and Sony, as well as the National Health Service (NHS) England and thousands of small- to medium-sized enterprises across all sectors.

About Axiom GRC

Axiom GRC is a London-headquartered business resilience platform offering the most comprehensive Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) solution on the market. Axiom GRC integrates eight established brands, offering over 50 compliance products, serving 40,000 clients and 2 million users globally. Powered by more than 1,300 specialist professionals, the platform spans health & safety, employment law, cyber security, data privacy, ISO certification, eLearning, regulatory intelligence and more, enabling businesses of all sizes to manage GRC responsibly and sustainably. Axiom GRC delivers holistic compliance and resilience through one unified gateway, empowering organisations to focus on growth while confidently navigating complex regulatory environments.



Find out more at Axiom GRC .

About IS Partners

IS Partners, an Axiom GRC company, is a leading provider of IT compliance and risk advisory solutions. With more than 20 years of experience, IS Partners has guided companies across software, healthcare, fintech, telecom, the defense industrial base and more to turn complex regulatory requirements into a strategic advantage. Led by seasoned CPAs and cybersecurity experts, the firm delivers customized, technology-backed solutions that ensure rapid onboarding, precise control mapping and predictable outcomes. IS Partners specializes in compliance frameworks, including SOC 1, SOC 2, CMMC, HITRUST, ISO 27001 and PCI DSS, empowering clients to strengthen their security posture and accelerate business growth. For more information, please visit: www.ispartnersllc.com.

