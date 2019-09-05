Axiom Armor has just launched an industry disrupting liquid screen protector that will warranty any phone, tablet, computer, game system or wearable's screen from cracking

BEDFORD, Va., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiom Armor's liquid tempered glass provides unique liquid applied protection for mobile devices that becomes invisible after application. Be it a phone, tablet, computer, game system or wearable, Axiom Armor's liquid tempered glass comes with an extended screen warranty of up to $500 that covers the device's screen cost if it were to break after the liquid tempered glass is installed.

It's no news that smartphones and other mobile devices are getting more and more expensive. They are also getting more fragile. Normally, one would purchase a tempered glass screen protector made of well, glass. The problem with this is that as soon as the individual drops their device, the glass screen protector breaks and requires a new tempered glass to be purchased and installed. Tempered glass also doesn't carry an extended warranty on the device's screen, either. This is NOT a good solution. STOP THE MADNESS!

Since glass is naturally porous, Axiom Armor's liquid tempered glass is able to embed into the glass of the actual device's screen at a microscopic level and hardens crystal clear. Taking less than five minutes to install, Axiom Armor's liquid glass strengthens the glass of the mobile device's screen to a "9H" hardness level, which is just under a diamond strength.

Axiom Armor, LLC is partnering with wireless service dealers and mobile device repair shops in the United States to further increase distribution relationships and continue to build a network of repair shops to facilitate repairs.

To find out more about Axiom Armor's liquid tempered glass, or any other Axiom Armor accessory, visit the site at http://www.axiomarmor.com. For inquiries, contact Mark Pauley at 434-444-4727 or email mark@axiomarmor.com.

SOURCE Axiom Armor, LLC

Related Links

https://www.axiomarmor.com

