Axiom Business Book 2019 Awards Silver Medal to 'Data Driven' by Tom Chavez, Chris O'Hara and Vivek Vaidya

NEW YORK, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Axiom Business Book Awards has named "Data Driven: Harnessing Data and AI to Reinvent Customer Engagement" the silver medalist in the business technology category for 2019.

Currently in its twelfth year, the 2019 Axiom Business Book Awards recognize the best business books and their authors and publishers each year. The medals are presented in 22 business categories and have become the largest and most respected critical guidepost for business books in today's new world of publishing.

"We are truly honored to receive an Axiom Award for 'Data Driven'," said Tom Chavez, co-author and founder and CEO of super{set}, a venture studio. "With a massive shift in the practice of marketing underway, we wanted to provide a roadmap to the modern marketing landscape and a toolkit for building a successful data strategy."

"Data Driven," which Chavez coauthored with Chris O'Hara and Vivek Vaidya, discusses how digital technology, social media and e-commerce have changed the way consumers access information and how businesses can responsibly use that data to create a better experience for customers.

The authors, each with extensive backgrounds in technology, data, analytics and artificial intelligence, share how strategies for marketing can be used to capture and analyze data by providing principles for building a successful data strategy.

About the Authors

Tom Chavez is the Co-Founder and CEO of super{set} a venture studio that founds, funds, and builds technology companies. He is a tech entrepreneur who has spent the last 20 years developing new technologies for data, analytics, and AI, he was CEO and cofounder of Krux, the data management platform acquired by Salesforce in 2016, which is now the technical backbone of Salesforce Marketing Cloud.

Chris O'Hara oversees global product marketing for Salesforce DMP and Data Studio. He writes a monthly "Managing the Data" AdExchanger column and annual E-consultancy whitepapers on programmatic media, data management, mobile advertising, and media management.

Vivek Vaidya is the Co-Founder and CTO of super{set}. He is a serial tech entrepreneur who has spent the last 25 years building industry-leading technologies in enterprise software, data management, analytics, and machine learning/AI. Previously, he led and managed the engineering teams for all Salesforce Marketing Cloud products.

