Axiom by Kaufman Hall Rated Highest in Client Satisfaction for Enterprise Business Decision Support and Cost Accounting Solutions, 2019 Black Book Survey

TAMPA, Fla., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Book Market Research LLC's annual poll of 1,140 CFOs, financial management and business unit software users evaluating over three dozen healthcare cost accounting and business decision support vendor solutions revealed that Axiom by Kaufman Hall had achieved top client experience and product loyalty user scores for the second consecutive year over the field of competitors. Eighty-eight percent of American hospitals report either not having a cost accounting system entirely or have one that lacks data interoperability, is outdated and inadequate to address value-based care.

"Grasping and lowering the total cost of care is now a requirement for healthcare CFOs and embracing all system providers' inpatient, outpatient and post-acute setting costs is a major shortcoming for most legacy cost accounting applications in place that depend on charges as a proxy for cost," said Doug Brown, president of Black Book. Ninety-three percent of health systems leaders surveyed in the Q2 2019 report say they are now in the process of evaluating, acquiring and/or deploying advanced cost accounting applications with time-driven and activity-based costing.

"With the average hospital margin thinning to less than two percent and the need for accurate, accessible and actionable information on the cost of care delivery for health system survival, boards and senior executives are concluding that understanding and managing cost is mission critical," said Brown.

Black Book anticipates demand for advanced and innovative cost accounting and business decision support solutions will increase five times faster than financial technology products and software purchases as job vacancies exceed qualified cost accounting candidates.

Black Book Market Research LLC measures customer satisfaction across 18 copyrighted key performance indicators: Strategic Alignment of Vendor Offerings to the Client's Mission and Goals; Innovation and Optimization; Training and Education; Client Relationships and Cultural Fit; Trust, Accountability, Ethics and Transparency; Breadth of Offerings; Deployment and Implementation; Customization; Integration and Interfaces, Interoperability and Connectivity; Scalability and Client Adaptability; Vendor Staff Expertise and Performance; Reliability; Brand Image and Marketing Communications; Marginal Value Adds; Vendor Financial Viability and Managerial Stability; Data Storage Services; Support and Customer Care; and Best of Breed Technology and Process Improvement.

Axiom by Kaufman Hall achieved top user honors in 11 of the 18 KPIs.

In order, the top 10 rated cost accounting and business decision support vendors this year are:

AXIOM BY KAUFMAN HALL

INFORMATION BUILDERS HEALTH DATA MANAGEMENT

HEALTH CATALYST ANALYTICS PLATFORM

STRATA DECISION STRATAJAZZ

ALLSCRIPTS EPSI

CHANGE HEALTHCARE

VIZIENT HARRIS HEALTHCARE

MICROSOFT BI

TABLEAU

DIMENSION INSIGHT

The full listing of financial digital transformation product rankings in 16 functional categories can be found at Black Book's website https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/finance-revenue-cycle-management.

About Black Book Market Research LLC

Black Book Market Research LLC, its founder, management and staff do not own or hold any financial interest in any of the vendors or public relations firms covered and encompassed in the surveys it conducts. Additionally, Black Book does not contract for, barter, exchange or accept direct services from any public relations firm mentioned in the rankings. Black Book reports the results of the collected satisfaction and client experience rankings in publication and to media prior to vendor/firm notification of rating results and does not solicit vendor/agency participation fees, review fees, inclusion or briefing charges, consultation requirements and/or vendor collaboration as Black Book polls' clients.

Since 2010, Black Book Market Research LLC has polled the vendor and service firm satisfaction in the software/technology and managed services sectors around the globe.

For methodology, auditing, resources, comprehensive research and detailed results on the product and services rankings, see http://www.blackbookmarketresearch.com.

For more information, contact our survey team leaders at research@blackbookmarketresearch.com.

