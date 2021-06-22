Axiom by Syntellis Performance Solutions Rated Highest in Client Satisfaction for Provider Contract Management Solutions, 2021 Black Book Survey

TAMPA, Fla., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Book Research's annual poll of 917 CFOs, financial analysis and contract management software users evaluating over three dozen healthcare provider contract management solutions revealed that Axiom by Syntellis Performance Solutions had achieved top client experience and product loyalty user scores for the fourth consecutive year. Seventy-three percent of American hospitals report either not having a contract management system entirely or have one that lacks data interoperability, is outdated, or is inadequate to address value-based care.

Black Book Research

Included in the polls' nearly 1,000 responses were 90 chief financial officers and 625 contract management professionals and analysts that completed qualified client satisfactions scorings, as well as participated in ad hoc polls to identify trends and industry challenges.

"Sustainable contract management solutions are based in their proficiency to integrate and analyze data from multiple platforms, but polling trends indicate that change to value-based care may have been protracted largely due to the delay in organizations acquiring innovative contract management technology," said Doug Brown, president of Black Book.

Despite the slowdown in shifting to value-based care models, 94% of CFOs surveyed agreed it is a critical part of their health care organization's short- and long-term strategy to contain costs and enhance quality through advanced contract modeling and analytic solutions.

Black Book Market Research LLC measures customer satisfaction across 18 copyrighted key performance indicators: Strategic Alignment of Vendor Offerings to the Client's Mission and Goals; Innovation and Optimization; Training and Education; Client Relationships and Cultural Fit; Trust, Accountability, Ethics and Transparency; Breadth of Offerings; Deployment and Implementation; Customization; Integration and Interfaces, Interoperability and Connectivity; Scalability and Client Adaptability; Vendor Staff Expertise and Performance; Reliability; Brand Image and Marketing Communications; Marginal Value Adds; Vendor Financial Viability and Managerial Stability; Data Storage Services and Patient Data Privacy; Support and Customer Care; and Best of Breed Technology and Process Improvement.

Axiom by Syntellis Performance Solutions achieved top user honors in 11 of the 18 competitive KPIs.

The full listing of financial digital transformation product rankings in functional categories can be found at Black Book's website: https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/finance-revenue-cycle-management.

About Black Book Research

Black Book Market Research LLC, its founder, management and staff do not own or hold any financial interest in any of the software, services and solutions vendors covered and encompassed in the surveys it conducts. Black Book reports the results of the collected satisfaction and client experience rankings in publication and to media before firm notification of rating results and does not solicit survey participation fees, review fees, inclusion or briefing charges, or involve consultant firm collaboration with Black Book before the announcement of the polling outcomes.

In 2009, Black Book began surveying the client experience of healthcare software and managed services users, as well as polling for trend identification, industry insights, and outcomes. Black Book expanded its survey prowess and reputation of independent, unbiased crowd-sourced surveying to technology professionals, physicians, administrators, clinicians, user-level staff, financial leaders, executives, and board members. Consultants and advisor satisfaction polls were first issued in 2011. In 2012, Black Book included payer organizations and insurers and, in 2015, launched panel surveying of healthcare consumers.

For Black Book vendor satisfaction rating methodology, auditing, resources, comprehensive research and ranking data, see www.blackbookmarketresearch.com or contact [email protected].

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Black Book Research