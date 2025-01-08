Axiom Cloud Closes Major Rollout for Top 10 Grocery Retailer and Insider Investment Round

AI Leader in Enterprise Refrigeration Management Adds Top 10 Grocery Retailer as Existing Investors Expand their Positions

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiom Cloud , a leader in AI-powered refrigeration management solutions, has announced a new contract with a Top 10 U.S. grocery retailer, and the successful close of a new funding round led by existing investors Blue Bear Capital , Leadout Capital and Vela Partners . The funding will enable Axiom to scale operations to meet rapidly growing market demand for solutions that reduce operational costs, improve energy efficiency and advance sustainability goals.

"We're seeing a tidal wave of demand from retailers and cold storage operators who recognize that modernizing refrigeration management delivers immediate bottom-line impact and makes their lives easier in the first month," said Amrit Robbins, CEO and Co-Founder of Axiom Cloud. "This significant new grocery retail contract, coupled with a large number of active customer pilots, shows that the tide is turning - the market transition to software-only refrigeration management is accelerating fast."

By integrating with existing control systems, Axiom's solution enables fully-remote deployments at 100+ sites per week without requiring any new hardware or onsite visits. Axiom helps its retail grocery and cold storage customers build customized, data-driven business cases for its Early Leak Detection, Predictive Maintenance, and Energy Efficiency modules. Enterprise deployments typically deliver a three times return on subscription fees or higher.

"Since leading Axiom's Series A round in 2022, we've watched the company establish itself as the clear market leader in AI-powered refrigeration management," said Ernst Sack, Board Director at Axiom Cloud and Founding Partner at Blue Bear Capital. "With this latest enterprise win and additional capital, Axiom is uniquely positioned to help the $1.7 trillion cold chain sector dramatically reduce costs and environmental impact while improving operational reliability."

The company's Early Leak Detection (ELD) module has demonstrated best-in-class performance across hundreds of facilities, leveraging AI to optimize refrigeration system performance, reduce operating costs, slash greenhouse gas emissions, and enable regulatory compliance with state and federal laws. The solution is recognized by both the EPA and the California Air Resources Board (CARB) as a compliant indirect leak detection system, helping customers stay ahead of evolving regulatory requirements while focusing on core business objectives.

About Axiom Cloud: Axiom Cloud uses AI and automation to transform how the world's cooling systems are powered, operated, and maintained, in order to generate significant climate and financial impact. Axiom's team of refrigeration experts, data scientists, energy nerds, and software developers solves the cold chain's biggest energy and maintenance challenges by providing the digital layer for their existing refrigeration systems. axiomcloud.ai

About Blue Bear Capital: Blue Bear is a venture capital and early growth equity firm driving digital technologies and machine intelligence into multibillion-dollar verticals across the energy, infrastructure, and climate industries. The team comes from leading energy private equity firms, startups, and large industrial technology developers. Blue Bear typically leads Seed through Series B rounds, with a portfolio covering operational AI, IoT, and cybersecurity technologies, all deployed with enterprise customers to drive connectivity and intelligence across the world's most critical industries. More information can be found at bluebearcap.com .

