Axiom Cloud Inc. and Turntide Technologies Collaborate to Accelerate AI in Commercial Refrigeration

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiom Cloud Inc. and Turntide Technologies announced an agreement in which Turntide will become a minority investor in Axiom and license its technology. By removing technological barriers and providing ongoing support, Turntide will help Axiom Cloud accelerate its impact on retail grocery and other markets with commercial refrigeration assets. As part of the agreement, Axiom will license portions of its IoT infrastructure to Turntide to support Turntide's mission to eliminate the 25% of global electricity consumption that is wasted by legacy motors.

"We are thrilled to announce this new chapter for the Axiom team, with Turntide's support," said Amrit Robbins, CEO of Axiom Cloud. "Our mission remains the same: create a more sustainable future by transforming commercial refrigeration. However, we are now singularly focused on delivering scalable value through intelligent software and IoT systems."

"It is clear that Axiom Cloud can create value for the grocery industry," said Ryan Morris, CEO of Turntide Technologies. "We are excited to work with Axiom, and we look forward to driving the synergies between Axiom and Turntide's HVAC and refrigeration solutions."

Retail grocery customers can subscribe to one or more of Axiom Cloud's apps today and experience a simple payback of under 1 year. "Virtual Technician" autonomously predicts and prevents equipment failures before they cause painful refrigeration outages. "Virtual Battery" transforms frozen inventory into an intelligent thermal battery to reduce energy bills and unlock new revenue streams. These apps run on Axiom Cloud's noninvasive IoT Platform.

Axiom Cloud is currently serving multiple top-20 grocery chains throughout North America.

About Axiom Cloud Inc.

Axiom Cloud uses Artificial Intelligence and automation to transform the world's commercial refrigeration systems into intelligent, flexible, and resilient assets. Axiom's mission is to create a more sustainable future by improving the way the world's cooling systems interact with the power grid and the atmosphere. axiomcloud.ai

About Turntide Technologies

Turntide Technologies (formerly Software Motor Company) has developed the world's most efficient and intelligent electric motor system. Turntide seeks to eliminate the 25% of global electricity consumption that is wasted by legacy motors, thus accelerating the world's transition from fossil fuels. Turntide has installed Smart Motor Systems with dozens of customers, reducing their motor electricity consumption by an average of 64%, and is powering the systems of leading OEMs. turntide.com

