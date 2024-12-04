Axiom Cloud Introduces Enhanced Compliance Reporting to Help Grocery Retailers and Cold Storage Operators Meet Critical EPA and CARB Requirements

AI-powered solution now streamlines required reporting for Automatic Leak Detection (ALD) ahead of January 1, 2026 EPA deadline

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiom Cloud , a leader in AI-powered refrigeration management solutions, today announced the launch of Enhanced Compliance Reporting within its AI-powered Early Leak Detection module. This new feature helps grocery retailers and cold storage facilities become "audit-ready" before the EPA begins enforcement of the AIM Act on January 1, 2026. By generating reports for ALD systems and leak events that are required for recordkeeping and self-reporting on an ongoing basis, Axiom helps its customers achieve compliance with EPA regulations and existing CARB requirements.

Axiom Cloud

"With the EPA's AIM Act enforcement deadline approaching, grocery retailers and cold storage operators need more than just leak detection – they also need to comply with all of the recordkeeping and reporting requirements," said Amrit Robbins, CEO and Co-Founder of Axiom Cloud. "Axiom's Enhanced Compliance Reporting builds upon our best-in-class ELD technology to provide easy-button reports that are available anytime an auditor decides to drop by or a leak must be reported."

The EPA's AIM Act, which goes into effect January 1, 2026, requires facilities using HFC refrigerants to rapidly detect, record, repair (and in some cases, report) refrigerant leaks Automatic Leak Detection systems are required for ~25,000 appliances in the US. Non-compliance penalties can reach up to $57,000 per day and include jail time, underscoring the importance of proactive compliance strategies. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) has similar requirements already in place, and other states are following suit with their own regulations.

The Enhanced Compliance feature is seamlessly integrated into Axiom's existing ELD module, which is listed by both the EPA and CARB as a compliant indirect ALD system. The solution employs AI to continuously monitor system performance, enabling facilities to detect and document leaks before they reach critical thresholds.

Key features of Enhanced Compliance include:

Automated documentation of all leaks detected and their location within the system

Automated generation of required ALD compliance reports

Comprehensive audit trail maintenance

Reports available within 2 hours of request during standard business hours, PST, in case an auditor visits unannounced and demands to inspect records

"The time to act is now," added Robbins. "Retailers who implement comprehensive compliance solutions in 2025 will not only avoid the last-minute rush to meet the 2026 deadline, but will also see immediate benefits in reduced refrigerant costs, improved operational efficiency, and a lower greenhouse gas footprint."

About Axiom Cloud:

Axiom Cloud uses AI and automation to transform how the world's cooling systems are powered, operated, and maintained, in order to generate significant climate and financial impact. Axiom's team of refrigeration experts, data scientists, energy nerds, and software developers solves retail grocery's biggest energy and maintenance challenges by layering intelligence onto their existing refrigeration systems. www.axiomcloud.ai.

Contact:

Emily Torrans

Mahoney Communications Group

[email protected]

212-220-6678

SOURCE Axiom Cloud