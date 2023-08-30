Axiom Cloud Releases AI-Powered "Early Leak Detection" Module, Revolutionizing Refrigerant Management in Grocery and Cold Storage

Axiom Cloud's "Early Leak Detection" module is already catching leaks in refrigeration systems early - regardless of location - without any new sensors

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiom Cloud announced that its " Early Leak Detection '' (ELD) module, formerly in beta, is being released for commercial use throughout North America today. Axiom's Early Leak Detection module (patent pending) leverages AI-powered algorithms, instead of requiring new physical sensors, to detect leaks much earlier than most grocery stores and cold storage facilities do today. The ELD module helps facilities to dramatically lower their refrigerant leak rates and reduce scope 1 GHG emissions. It also provides clear notifications (that often specify the location of the leak) to enable faster and more efficient service calls.

Axiom's new "Early Leak Detection" module

At 12pm ET on August 31st, Axiom Cloud is hosting a webinar in partnership with industry leaders from City Building & Engineering Services (CBES), CoolSys, and Therm to discuss the importance of managing refrigerant leak rates, typical strategies used today, and how AI is being used to transform refrigerant management. Register to join the webinar here .

"I am more excited about our Early Leak Detection module than any other new technology we have introduced in the refrigeration industry to date," said Amrit Robbins, CEO of Axiom Cloud. "Across the 240+ sites where it's already operating today, the ELD module has proven it can increase Axiom Cloud's greenhouse gas impact by more than 10x, which is incredibly motivating to me and the Axiom team. I'm excited to partner with the big grocery and cold storage companies to deploy ELD in thousands of facilities fast, so we can realize these climate and financial benefits at scale soon."

Today, Axiom Cloud also released a new case study featuring the Early Leak Detection module providing value at a Sprouts Farmers Market store near Sacramento, CA. The ELD module detected back-to-back leaks at the facility which were otherwise overlooked, avoiding 2 emergency cooling outages, saving approximately 300 pounds of leaked R407F refrigerant (equivalent to 550,000 lbs of CO2 emissions), and saving the facility approximately $9,600 in refrigerant costs alone.

Axiom Cloud has been listed by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) as an Automatic Leak Detection (ALD) system, which means that the Early Leak Detection module enables facilities to avoid required quarterly or monthly manual leak checks while simultaneously lowering the facility's leak rate.

The Early Leak Detection module leverages a combination of AI-powered algorithms and 11+ indicators derived from system-level models to detect variations indicating refrigerant leaks. By operating without the need for PPM sniffers or receiver level sensors, the ELD module can be applied uniformly and quickly across a disparate portfolio of stores, it streamlines most leak detection strategies into a single process, and it catches leaks much earlier than other methods (as short as one to seven days).

The successes already achieved by the Early Leak Detection module further emphasize the importance of early detection and proactive maintenance in the refrigeration industry. Axiom Cloud continues to work closely with its clients, tailoring the algorithm parameters to meet specific customer preferences, ensuring the system minimizes false positives while maximizing leak detection efficiency.

Axiom Cloud uses AI and automation to transform how the world's cooling systems are powered, operated, and maintained, in order to generate significant climate and financial impact. Axiom's team of refrigeration experts, data scientists, energy nerds, and software developers solves retail grocery's biggest energy and maintenance challenges by layering intelligence onto their existing refrigeration systems. www.axiomcloud.ai .

