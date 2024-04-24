Axiom Cloud Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type II Audit, Reinforcing Commitment to Security and Customer Trust

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiom Cloud , which uses AI and automation to efficiently detect refrigerant leaks for grocery retailers and cold storage facilities, has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance, in accordance with the standards set forth by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) for SOC for Service Organizations, also recognized as SSAE 18.

Utilizing existing operational data to detect abnormal trends and deviations in refrigeration, Axiom Cloud's software has been able to successfully identify potential refrigerant leaks for customers like HelloFresh, Grocery Outlet and Sprouts. Moreover, by minimizing this refrigerant wastage, Axiom Cloud helps these customers with substantial cost savings by avoiding product spoilage, emergency repairs (and labor costs), as well as system downtime.

Axiom Cloud underwent a rigorous assessment process by Prescient Assurance, a renowned authority in security and compliance for B2B and SaaS companies globally. With expertise spanning various domains, including SOC 2, PCI, ISO, NIST, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and CSA STAR, Prescient Assurance provided comprehensive evaluation and validation of Axiom Cloud's security infrastructure.

Axiom Cloud's software-based solution is designed for early, efficient refrigerant leak detection, which has large consequences for the overall greenhouse gas emissions and bottom line expenses of grocery and cold-storage facilities. Leveraging artificial intelligence algorithms to continuously analyze sensor data from existing building automation systems, their software identifies potential global-warming-producing HFC leaks in real-time. Trained on datasets from hundreds of facilities, the AI can accurately recognize true refrigerant leakage signals and ignore false alerts.

"We believe that a relationship with our customers must be built on trust and that threats to cybersecurity, especially when it comes to utilizing proprietary data, are at the forefront of the minds of our customers," said Amrit Robbins, Axiom Cloud's CEO and co-founder. "SOC 2 Type II compliance isn't just about meeting industry standards; it's about honoring our commitment to safeguarding our customers' data networks and refrigeration controller data."

As part of an overall commitment to warding off cybersecurity threats, Axiom Cloud adheres to secure development lifecycle principles, incorporating security requirements into all projects and conducting regular penetration testing and vulnerability scanning to assess system resilience. Leveraging a patented isolation approach, Axiom Cloud provides maximum security with complete customer isolation within a modern, multi-tenant cloud architecture, ensuring data protection in transit and at rest. Additionally, it implements stringent personnel vetting processes, including background checks and confidentiality agreements, to restrict access to authorized individuals.

For more information on Axiom Cloud's security practices and certifications, please visit https://axiomcloud.ai/security .

Axiom Cloud uses AI and automation to transform how the world's cooling systems are powered, operated, and maintained, in order to generate significant climate and financial impact. Axiom's team of refrigeration experts, data scientists, energy nerds, and software developers solves retail grocery's biggest energy and maintenance challenges by layering intelligence onto their existing refrigeration systems. www.axiomcloud.ai.

