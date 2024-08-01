Axiom CPAs to join CLA on August 1

Eighth Largest US Accounting Firm continues to grow with addition of New Mexico-based firm

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 1, 2024 Today, CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), the eighth largest accounting firm in the United States, announced that Axiom Certified Public Accountants & Business Advisors LLC (Axiom) intend to join CLA on August 1, 2024.

Axiom provides services for its clients related to tax, assurance, and general accounting, as well as specialty tax credit and incentive services, and state and local tax consulting. Located in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Axiom has four partners and 16 team members that will become part of CLA. Axiom provides services in numerous industries that align well with CLA's focus, including construction, real-estate, manufacturing, technology, government and many more. Axiom is a natural fit within the CLA family.

"As we continue to grow and serve more and more clients, we felt it was time to become part of a firm like CLA that is like-minded and that has the resources and technology to help our clients continue to thrive," said Ron Saavedra, partner at Axiom. "Both firms believe in similar philosphies, like offering meaningful and valued services to clients, and continuing to invest in the future through artificial intelligence and digital tecnologies. We are excited to be part of such a progressive thinking firm."

As one of the nation's leading professional services firms, CLA has retained the agility to serve clients of all sizes and in all locations, while at the same time bringing an uncommon depth of capabilities, all in one place. CLA has 130 offices across the country and in the UK, along with its CLA Global presence. With nearly 9,000 professionals, CLA provides audit, accounting, wealth management, digital and tax services to its more than 200,000 clients.

"The team at Axiom is another great addition to our CLA family," said Scott Engelbrecht, chief geographic officer for CLA. "CLA continues to be an attractive location for exceptional organizations like Axiom that are looking to grow and expand, within a firm that has similar values and philosphies. And their deep knowledge of New Mexico and the southwest US economy will only further to extend the value that CLA brings to clients across the country."

Founded in 2012 by four partners, Axiom has a diverse and vast client base and is deeply connected to the communities in which they live and work. Axiom prides itself on providing personal attention to its client base, working as a team to identify the personal and individual needs of each client.

