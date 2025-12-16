Axiom Expands U.S. Client Advisory Board to 15 Members, Adding Eight Senior In-House Legal Leaders

Fortune 500 and SMB legal leaders join Axiom to help guide the future of flexible, AI-driven legal solutions that maximize business impact

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiom announced today the expansion of its U.S. Client Advisory Board (CAB) to 15 members, adding eight senior legal executives from Google, SMBC, Capital One, Honeywell, Cencora, Fidelity, BetterUp, and Organon.

This exceptional and diverse group of in-house leaders joins seven continuing members from Axis Energy Services, BlackRock, Cerapedics, Meta, MongoDB, Roux, and Take-Two Interactive. Together, they provide Axiom's leadership with cross-industry insight spanning financial services, technology, pharmaceuticals, energy, and manufacturing—informing how Axiom helps legal departments manage mounting workloads more efficiently and cost-effectively, accelerates AI transformation, and maximizes business value.

"Our CAB members are driving a fundamental change in corporate legal: retaining more high-value work in-house instead of sending it to law firms," said Sara Morgan, Chief Revenue Officer at Axiom. "In partnership with Axiom, they are expanding what their internal teams can take on, improving efficiency with legal AI paired with expert in-house talent, and strengthening legal's role as a strategic business partner. Their insight ensures Axiom continues to build solutions that deliver measurable value."

Axiom's newly expanded CAB welcomes:

  • Sarah Binder, General Counsel, BetterUp
  • Kate Gonzalez, Head of Contract Strategy, Capital One
  • Anshoo Patel, Vice President of Legal Operations Affairs, Cencora
  • Diane Brown, Head of Discovery and Support Services, Fidelity
  • Sean D'Souza, Global Director of Operations, Legal, Google
  • Barbara Rogers, Vice President of Legal Operations, Honeywell
  • Kirke Weaver, General Counsel, Organon
  • Hiro Oshima, Deputy General Counsel & Managing Director, SMBC

These eight legal leaders join Axiom's established U.S. CAB Members:

Since its founding in 2023, the CAB has shaped how Axiom serves the evolving needs of in-house legal departments. Member insights on flexible, scalable resourcing directly inform how Axiom structures engagements—enabling legal departments to access specialized expertise on demand without long-term commitments or permanent hiring overhead. CAB members' early observations on AI adoption also shaped Axiom's AI Tech+Talent offering, which pairs vetted technology with AI-enabled legal professionals. These initiatives, combined with enhanced legal operations capabilities, now serve 3,500+ clients across eight regions worldwide, including 75% of the Fortune 100.

For more information about Axiom's U.S. Client Advisory Board, please visit: https://www.axiomlaw.com/about-us/client-advisory-board

For more information or to talk to an Axiom representative, visit https://www.axiomlaw.com. For more information about Axiom, please visit our website, hear from our experts on the Inside Axiom blog, network with us on LinkedIn, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

About Axiom
Axiom invented the alternative legal services industry 25 years ago and now serves more than 3,500 legal departments globally, including 75% of the Fortune 100, who place their trust in Axiom, with 95% client satisfaction. Axiom gives small, mid-market, and enterprise clients a single trusted provider who can deliver a full spectrum of legal solutions and services across more than a dozen practice areas and all major industries at rates up to 50% less than national law firms. To learn how Axiom can help your legal departments do more for less, visit axiomlaw.com

