Axiom Expands U.S. Client Advisory Board to 15 Members, Adding Eight Senior In-House Legal Leaders

This exceptional and diverse group of in-house leaders joins seven continuing members from Axis Energy Services, BlackRock, Cerapedics, Meta, MongoDB, Roux, and Take-Two Interactive. Together, they provide Axiom's leadership with cross-industry insight spanning financial services, technology, pharmaceuticals, energy, and manufacturing—informing how Axiom helps legal departments manage mounting workloads more efficiently and cost-effectively, accelerates AI transformation, and maximizes business value.

"Our CAB members are driving a fundamental change in corporate legal: retaining more high-value work in-house instead of sending it to law firms," said Sara Morgan, Chief Revenue Officer at Axiom. "In partnership with Axiom, they are expanding what their internal teams can take on, improving efficiency with legal AI paired with expert in-house talent, and strengthening legal's role as a strategic business partner. Their insight ensures Axiom continues to build solutions that deliver measurable value."

Axiom's newly expanded CAB welcomes:

Sarah Binder, General Counsel, BetterUp

General Counsel, BetterUp Kate Gonzalez, Head of Contract Strategy, Capital One

Head of Contract Strategy, Capital One Anshoo Patel, Vice President of Legal Operations Affairs, Cencora

Vice President of Legal Operations Affairs, Cencora Diane Brown, Head of Discovery and Support Services, Fidelity

Head of Discovery and Support Services, Fidelity Sean D'Souza, Global Director of Operations, Legal, Google

Global Director of Operations, Legal, Google Barbara Rogers, Vice President of Legal Operations, Honeywell

Vice President of Legal Operations, Honeywell Kirke Weaver, General Counsel, Organon

General Counsel, Organon Hiro Oshima, Deputy General Counsel & Managing Director, SMBC

These eight legal leaders join Axiom's established U.S. CAB Members:

Since its founding in 2023, the CAB has shaped how Axiom serves the evolving needs of in-house legal departments. Member insights on flexible, scalable resourcing directly inform how Axiom structures engagements—enabling legal departments to access specialized expertise on demand without long-term commitments or permanent hiring overhead. CAB members' early observations on AI adoption also shaped Axiom's AI Tech+Talent offering, which pairs vetted technology with AI-enabled legal professionals. These initiatives, combined with enhanced legal operations capabilities, now serve 3,500+ clients across eight regions worldwide, including 75% of the Fortune 100.

