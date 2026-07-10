Axiom Foods and NNB Nutrition Partner to Advance Functional "Protein+" Plant-Based Nutrition Trend

Strategic Partnership Gives Brands Direct Access to Top Patented Functional Ingredient Stacks

LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiom Foods and NNB Nutrition announced today a strategic partnership to help brands formulate the next generation of "Protein +" functional plant-based nutrition products across Asia and North America. Together, they aim to service the global demand for functional food ingredients, currently pegged at $437.6B with growth expected to reach $983.2B by 2034 (10.7% CAGR).* Together, Axiom Foods, known as a leading U.S. supplier of plant-protein ingredients and NNB known for its novel functional ingredients, are a strong market signal to quench the current demand for high-quality protein with multifunctional "Protein+" formulations. The companies will be at IFT July 12 – 15, 2026 in Chicago at booth #1426.

The two companies, both top of their class in providing the most innovative, clean, scientifically backed food ingredients, together are a compelling new resource for formulators. Axiom brings to the table their rice, pea, fava, chickpea, pumpkin proteins and rice and oat milks. NNB Nutrition's functional ingredients address healthy aging, mood, cognitive function, hydration and metabolic health. Their "Rethink the Drink" ingredients have a particular application for naturally sweetening and optimizing plant proteins for beverages. Together, formulators can better equip brands to capitalize on the current consumer hunger for "Protein +" products. Target applications include plant dairy- and sugar-free beverages, ready-to-drink products, powders, stick packs and active nutrition formats.

Trending "Protein +" sectors include pairing protein with functional ingredients to address consumer demand for multiple health benefits in a single product. Much of these trends are based on the wild popularity of GLP-1's now being used by 15 million adults, 12% of the American population who need rich supplementation to support a 20-30% reduction in food intake.

"The percentage of food and beverage launches with a high protein or added protein claim has doubled over the past 10 years," said David Janow, Founder and CEO of Axiom Foods. "The 'protein +' trend is one of the biggest evolutions in functional food over the past few years. Research from Mintel** and Innova*** suggest protein has become the 'gateway nutrient.' Rather than simply adding protein, brands are using protein as the foundation and then layering on additional benefits, hence the great significance of this partnership with NNB."

"Consumers already understand the need for more protein in their diet and the demand for plant proteins is high and growing as a result of the price and lack of availability of whey," said Kylin Liao, Founder and President of NNB Nutrition. "The opportunity now is to use protein as a vehicle to add targeted, science-based functional ingredients. Axiom gives us beverage and protein vehicles. NNB brings the additional functional benefits, flavor support and formulation strategy to help brands build products consumers will use daily."

For food technologists, taste has historically been one of the biggest barriers in plant-based and functional nutrition. Plant proteins can carry earthy or grainy notes, while many functional actives introduce bitterness or lingering aftertaste. An example of the partnership may include pairing Axiom's neutral plant proteins or rice/oats milks with NNB's SweetVantage® which features patented Stevia Reb M9, shown in electronic tongue and sensory testing to outperform other natural sweeteners. SweetVantage®+ adds brazzein, a naturally sweet, calorie-free protein that masks bitterness and delivers sweetness comparable to artificial sweeteners in sensory testing.

Axiom's portfolio includes:

AvenOlait® - whole grain oat dairy alternative

Cucurbotein™ - pumpkin protein

Oryzatein® CLEAR rice protein

Oryzatein® 2.0 - brown rice protein

VegOtein™ CLEAR pea protein

VegOtein TX™ - texturized pea protein

VegOtein™ N - neutral pea protein

VegOtein™ F – fava bean protein

VegOtein™ CP – chickpea protein

VegOtein™ B – high protein bean protein

Oryz-O-Lait™ - whole grain rice dairy alternative

NNB's beverage products include:

DL 185® a dipeptide for protein effectiveness

GeniusPure® Alpha-GPC for cognitive performance

HydroPrime® for hydration

MitoBurn® for metabolic health

MitoPrime® for brain health and longevity

SalidroPure® for mood and endurance

Pürest Creatine™ one of the lowest levels of impurities for a creatine

SweetVantage® and SweetVantage®+ for advanced natural sweetening and flavor masking

About Axiom Foods has led the plant-based protein ingredient revolution for more than 20 years. Their plant-based food and beverage ingredients include brown rice, pea, pumpkin, sacha inchi, bean, chickpea and oats and are used in 1000's of foods, beverages, nutraceuticals and specialty applications globally. Axiom Foods' Oryzatein® rice protein set the standard for FDA GRAS, patented manufacturing, heavy metal specifications and third-party clinical research. Axiom supports food technologists and brands to develop dairy-free beverages, protein-enhanced products, clear protein beverages and functional nutrition products.

About NNB Nutrition operates at the forefront of ingredient innovation within the nutraceutical industry, engineering molecules with precision rather than relying on traditional extraction or commoditized sourcing. With over 60 patents filed and more than a dozen novel ingredients brought to market, NNB is recognized for setting the pace of innovation and consistently being first to market with next-generation actives.

* Fortune Business

** Mintel, U.S. Consumer Approach to Protein 2026

***Baking Business: "powerhouse protein" according to new data from Innova Market Insights.

Press contacts:

Axiom: Alyson Dutch, Brown & Dutch PR, Inc. 310.456.7151, [email protected]

NNB: Dustin Elliott, 305.778.8188, [email protected]

SOURCE Axiom Foods