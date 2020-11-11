Axiom Foods Shortens Ingredient Labels Again, This Time With Texturized Pea Protein: Vegan and Processed Meats Get Healthier and More Creative

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Watch out plant-based burgers as meatless product launches have increased 29.5 percent in one year — because that kind of growth can only be sustained by scaleable variety combined with advancements that make economic sense, and make consumers happy. Fortunately meatless tacos, gyros, "meatballs", sausages, chicken and seafood of all sorts are launching right behind — and all of them are getting a nutrition panel makeover thanks to Axiom's groundbreaking VegOtein™ TX Texturized Pea Proteins. Despite initial hemming, hawing and challenging of "how healthy" meatless burgers are, the category is continuing to explode, both in percentage sales and options. What the industry has learned is that in order to get plant-based ingredient lists shorter and healthier, and get the consumer experience "close-enough" to traditional meat products — the heavy lifting of meat analogues needs to occur during mechanical processing of the plant-based proteins. That's where Axiom launching 5+ versions of VegOtein™ TX comes in — reducing the need for gums and stabilizers such as soy and wheat gluten, plus carboxymethylcellulose (CMC). Now taking on soy-based extruded vegetable protein, this once belittled yet one-of-a-kind, functional pea protein enables cleaner, allergen-friendly labels that feature gluten-free and soy-free claims, while boasting the same 1.0 PDCAAS as animal-based protein.

Axiom Foods' Director of Food Technology Rick Ray, leads the way in launching multiple plant proteins and dairy alternatives a year, which are increasingly functional, concentrated and neutral. VegOtein™ TX texturized pea protein is the next to help revolutionize the meat and meatless products industry. VegOtein™ TX texturized pea protein replaces allergenic soy protein as the solution to extending meat-based products and cleaner labels for meatless products - while boasting a PDCAAS that equal to or better than soy.

"The more unique crumble shapes and sizes our Axiom innovation team can produce, the more realistic faux meat products we can help create," shared Axiom Foods' Director of Food Technology, Rick Ray, "but it doesn't stop there. From cereals and snacks to baking biscuits, cookies and Vegan or Vegetarian ready meals, the additional functional possibilities are endless."

Rarely discussed but readily available are animal-based processed meats benefiting from the functionality of pea protein replacers. From traditional meatballs to chicken nuggets, the smaller VegOtein™ TX sizes blend in and "extend" the meat, while helping replace fat, bind flavor and retain water, and adding cost-saving volume, all while maintaining protein levels, all while managing the cost-saving volume.

About Axiom Foods: On the cutting edge of technology, we're involved in clinical trials, education and affecting change in the global food supply. Axiom brings compassion to the food business by showing that animals are no longer necessary to build muscle. We're at the forefront of peas and rice becoming the new meat. Just ask CNBC.

About Rick Ray: Rick has spent his career working with food giants from Allied Domecq and General Mills to Coca Cola, and since 2015 has helped lead Axiom Foods' innovation team. A respected food chemist with a flavor and brewing background, Rick has been at the forefront of the plant-based dairy and protein industries industries for over 15 years.

