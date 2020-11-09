Axiom Foods Solves 1st Generation Challenges for Non-Dairy Oat Products: The Hottest Vegan Ingredient in the Refrigerated and Frozen Dairy Cases Gets a Makeover from Crop to Cart

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oat-based milk, yogurt and ice cream nutrient panels, full of costly added ingredients and allergen warnings while missing natural nutrients, are becoming a thing of the past thanks to the next-generation processing of Axiom Foods' AvenOlait® oat dairy alternative ("dairy alt"). The first generation of non-dairy oat ingredients are commonly stripped down. For oat-based milks and yogurts to compete with their dairy competitors, a significant amount of nutrients, oils, gums, added sugars and flavors are often formulated back in, which lengthens the ingredient list while increasing the cost of goods. By stripping down this ingredient list, the finished products also lose out on the health claims of oats. Alternatively, AvenOlait® is nutrient-dense and Certified Whole Grain, which means it is nutritionally similar to whole, uncooked oats; naturally containing many of the same essential vitamins and minerals, protein, fibers aiding digestion, complex carbohydrates for energy, maltodextrin for natural sweetness, and beta glucan for health claims.

Rick Ray, respected food chemist, spearheading the next generation of nutrient-dense, gluten-free non-dairy oat milks, yogurts and ice creams, thru the launch of Axiom Foods' AvenOlait® 2.0 Oat Dairy Alternative ingredient. AvenOlait Oat Dairy Alternative

"We hope that dairy alt manufacturers who maybe gun-shy having worked with devoid oat-based ingredients will take a second look," said Axiom Foods' Director of Food Technology, Rick Ray. "Our Innovation & Quality teams have seen some surprising lab and functionality test results beyond just an enhanced consumer experience in dairy alts. For example, in addition to testing over 10% more beta glucan in AvenOlait® than in oat flour, the maltodextrin levels have taken bread to the next level, between a maillard browning reaction and an unexpected fresh-bakery aroma and taste."

The next big wave of oat-based dairy alt product claims won't only include the health benefits of whole oats but also the elusive, sales-building claim of "gluten free oats", thanks to the innovations of AvenOlait 2.0. "This is where Axiom's U.S. crop sourcing comes in," added Rick. "The supply is steadily increasing as committed U.S. farmers recognize the opportunity and are getting resourceful, including relocating oat and wheat fields at a distance beyond the flying radius of cross-contaminating birds." Rick attributes the unique claims and nutrient-dense functionality for why Axiom is inundated with sample requests now that their AvenOlait™ 2.0 has made it through beta testing, and joined their signature OryzOlait® rice dairy alternative — also made in the U.S.

About Axiom Foods: On the cutting edge of technology, we're involved in clinical trials, education and affecting change in the global food supply. Axiom brings compassion to the food business by showing that animals are no longer necessary to build muscle. We're at the forefront of peas and rice becoming the new meat. Just ask CNBC.

About Rick Ray: Rick has spent his career working with food giants from Allied Domecq and General Mills to Coca Cola, and since 2015 has helped lead Axiom Foods' innovation team. A respected food chemist with a flavor and brewing background, Rick has been at the forefront of the plant-based dairy and protein industries for over 15 years.

