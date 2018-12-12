Axiom Foods Solves the Taste Issue: Totally Neutral Flavor & Aroma Pea Protein Is Also Proven to Be a Complete Protein

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Food formulators who have been forever scratching their heads to find ways to not only mask the sharp-green pea flavor now have access to the first completely neutral-tasting pea protein ingredient with the launch of Axiom Foods' Vegotein™. Visitors at Expo West, March 6-9, 2019 in Anaheim will get tastes of this product mass produced in the U.S.A. Axiom is first to market with this innovation, beating out other pea protein manufacturers like Ingredion, Glanbia, Roquette, AIDP, Cargill and Shandong Jianyuan Foods, who have been struggling to fully solve the taste, aroma, organic transaction certificate proof, and gluten cross-contamination issues, and some of which have not been able to test free of glyphosate ("Round Up"). Axiom will be meeting with brands integrating plant proteins and dairy alternatives in a meeting room upstairs at Expo West #211A.

The pea protein that saves money by making masking agents unnecessary is an innovation in conjunction with the company's food scientist and flavor specialist, Rick Ray. A super-taster and respected food chemist, Ray has been at the forefront of the flavor industry since the 1980's and has been providing food technology forecasts for companies such as Coke and General Mills.

Vegotein™, originally believed to be an incomplete protein, has recently shown to have a PDCAAS of 1, due to the combination of 100% digestibility and a well-balanced amino acid profile that is adequately high in sulfur-containing amino acids, cystine and methionine. It is rich in iron, highly functional, features an 80% concentration and is produced naturally in the U.S.A. from North American-grown yellow, non-GMO peas. It can be blended with rice protein to make rice a complete protein, has a high viscosity and excellent gelation, is emulsion stable, has excellent water holding capacity, is suspendable as well as dispersible and has a smooth mouthfeel. The typically sharp-green, childhood "ick" factor of pea has been eradicated from this ingredient. Vegotein™'s flavorless quality allows formulators to focus on its highly functional properties without adding a myriad masking agents, sweeteners, conditioners or other excipients. Vegotein™ is allergen-friendly, naturally cholesterol-free and guaranteed to be gluten and soy-free. Applications include meat analogues and extensions for patties, hot dogs, meatballs and allergen- friendly foods.

"As we focus on bringing game-changing innovations that make plant proteins competitive with whey protein," said Axiom Foods' Food Scientist, Rick Ray. "We tackled the toughest flavor issues for the most commercially viable crops first. Oddly enough, peas, though an established and understood plant by end-consumers, is still undergoing an education process, but formulators have loved its qualities for about 7-8 years now. This neutral-flavored ingredient will revolutionize this industry and allow the biggest food players to have enough plant protein to satisfy their consumer demands for end-product."

About Axiom Foods: On the cutting edge of technology, we're involved in clinical trials, education and affecting change in the global food supply. Axiom brings compassion to the food business by showing that animals are no longer necessary to build muscle. We're at the forefront of peas and rice becoming the new meat. Just ask CNBC.

About Rick Ray: Ray has spent his career working with food giants from Allied Domecq and General Mills to Coca Cola, and since 2015 has been part of the Axiom Foods team. Ray has been an integral part of monthly flavors brought forth by Baskin Robbins, marrying flavor to coffee before Starbucks realized the market potential, and fixing flavor problems that arose with the dawn of microwave cooking technology. He has been a part of the development teams at Felton, Melcher's, Sensient, Flavorence, Kerry and is a member of the American Chemical Society.

