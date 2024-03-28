Axiom Health Expands Leadership Team to Accelerate Growth

SAN DIEGO, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiom Health, a leading provider of data analytics solutions for the medical device industry, today announced the appointments of Russell "Rusty" Lewis as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Jim Best as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). These appointments strengthen Axiom Health's leadership capabilities as the company seeks to expand its market presence and deliver enhanced value to its clients.

Mr. Lewis brings extensive healthcare leadership experience to the CEO role, having previously served as McKesson CTO, Amerisource Bergen President of Pharmacy Automation & Technology, and CTO & CIO at Vizient. His expertise in healthcare technology and his track record of driving innovation will be instrumental in guiding Axiom Health's growth trajectory.

Mr. Best joins Axiom Health as CCO with over two decades of experience in the healthcare industry, including sales and marketing leadership roles at Stryker, Integra Lifesciences, TriMed and Komodo Health. His proven ability to understand and address the challenges of medical device sales and marketing teams will bolster Axiom Health's client success initiatives.

"We are excited to welcome Rusty and Jim to the Axiom Health team," said Jim Hinrichs, Chairman of the Board. "Rusty's leadership and strategic vision will be invaluable as we enter this next phase of growth. Jim Best's deep medical device sales and marketing experience and customer focus aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering exceptional value in the medical device market."

