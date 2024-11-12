Axiom Helps Companies Lower the Cost and Complexity of Commercial Litigation

"While business disputes and litigation may be inevitable, overspending on resolving them is entirely preventable," said David McVeigh, CEO of Axiom. "Litigation is the largest line item in a law department's budget because it represents the largest risk to the organization. When a complaint is filed, you have to act. Outside counsel rates exceeding $1,000 an hour might make sense when it's a 'bet the company' matter, but they don't make sense for day-to-day legal disputes. We're pioneering a business-friendly, value-based model for commercial litigation, because we believe that companies can fully defend their civil and commercial disputes while still managing legal costs effectively."

Axiom's Commercial Litigation Services, delivered by Axiom Advice & Counsel, are two new value-based legal services designed to help companies deal with potential liabilities for cases ranging from $100,000 to $10 million. Enterprise clients can also get support for a broader tier of litigation, including cases with lower individual potential liabilities yet high aggregate impact. These services are tailored for businesses that don't have the time, resources, or desire to handle litigation in-house; or who don't want to pay exorbitant rates to outside counsel to handle lower-stakes litigation; and/or who don't want the high cost and complexity of handling litigation across multiple local jurisdictions.

"You can now carve-out all 'business as usual' litigation that you're overpaying outside counsel to work—and have Axiom's high-quality, cost-effective counsel support it," said Jeffrey D. Harris, partner at Axiom Advice & Counsel. "Litigation that falls into the cost of doing business should be treated like any other OpEx, and managed in such a way that spend should be directed to the most cost effective and value-based resources. With that operating approach, now you can justify pursuing matters where you used to choose lost revenue over the high cost of suing, and you can streamline management of local law firms when you have disputes in many states. Clients get local pricing, national reach, and one point of contact to help drive consistent performance and OpEx savings across the board."

Axiom's Commercial Litigation Services are tuned to meet the vital yet distinct operational and financial needs of both large enterprises and SMBs:

AA&C's Enterprise Litigation Services offer the potential for significant cost savings on annual litigation budgets. By apportioning high-volume, lower stakes matters to AA&C to resolve efficiently, large enterprises can reduce their overall litigation spend by up to 35%. These routine matters, while mandatory to address, don't require the services of high-priced outside counsel. AA&C can serve as national coordinating counsel for multi-state litigation with local pricing. This gives enterprises a single point of contact to manage litigation across multiple jurisdictions, ensuring consistency in approach, strategy, and budgeting, while navigating local legal requirements.



AA&C's SMB Litigation Services give small- and mid-sized businesses access to high-quality litigation support at highly competitive rates. SMBs can now afford top-tier legal talent for their litigation needs, leveling the playing field against larger competitors or opposing parties. AA&C can help resolve a wide range of business conflicts, from contract disagreements to partnership disputes and more. For example, SMBs can use AA&C to help recover monies owed, turning what is often viewed as a cost of doing business into a potential revenue generator. And SMBs that face legal issues across multiple states can turn to AA&C to provide the national scale, local expertise, and resources to manage such complex scenarios efficiently, consistently, and on budget.

"By bringing our innovative model to litigation, we're helping clients transform what has traditionally been viewed as a cost center into a strategic asset," said Catherine Kemnitz, Managing Director for Axiom Advice & Counsel and Chief Strategy & Development Officer at Axiom. "Tapping AA&C to take on routine litigation is a win-win for businesses and their outside counsel. Clients and their law firms are able to focus more attention and resources on matters that pose an existential threat to the business, while Axiom ensures the high-volume, lower-stakes matters are dispatched efficiently and cost-effectively."

About Axiom Advice & Counsel

Located in Arizona, Axiom Advice & Counsel (AA&C) is setting a new standard for the modern law firm. From prioritizing clients and the lawyer experience, to finding the right legal talent for the right legal matter, AA&C's approach to the law firm model provides clients with better value for every dollar spent on outside counsel. AA&C represents a diverse set of clients, ranging from growing mid-market businesses to global multinationals with large in-house teams. The firm focuses on corporate law including general counsel services, real estate, labor and employment, mergers and acquisitions, data privacy, intellectual property, and regulatory matters. For more information, please visit axiomadviceandcounsel.com.

About Axiom

Axiom is where high-caliber legal talent meets full-service law firm work. We invented the alternative legal services industry 24 years ago and now serve more than 1,500 legal departments globally, including 68% of the Fortune 100, with 95% client satisfaction. Axiom gives small, mid-market, and enterprise clients a single trusted provider who can deliver a full spectrum of legal solutions and services across more than a dozen practice areas and all major industries at rates up to 50% less than national law firms. To learn how Axiom can help your legal departments do more for less, visit axiomlaw.com.

