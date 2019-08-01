Axioma Chooses OpenFin to Deploy Enterprise App for Buy-Side Portfolio Risk Management

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenFin, the operating system (OS) of finance, together with Axioma , the leading global provider of services including multi-asset enterprise risk management, portfolio construction, performance attribution, regulatory reporting and custom index design, today announced a formalized partnership to integrate OpenFin with Axioma's enterprise solution axiomaBlueTM technology layer. Axioma will deploy its portfolio risk management dashboard application on OpenFin as the first phase of the partnership. The result is a combined technology stack that provides front and back-end optimization, app deployment, and collaborative workflows for Axioma clients.

Fabien Couderc, Chief Strategy Officer, Axioma, said: "This strategic partnership is the first step in what will be a transformative journey for Axioma as we aim to facilitate a straightforward user experience between our company and partners. Now with OpenFin's ecosystem providing a wide range of potential partnerships for integration with axiomaBlue, we will be able to leverage OpenFin's technology to provide interactions between our own software services and enable consistency across our entire portfolio management interface."

The first product to be deployed will be Axioma's dashboard application, which will allow OpenFin users to benefit from collaborative workflows through their desktops in between any axiomaBlue module, as well as any other 3rd party applications available on the OpenFin platform. By being available on the OpenFin platform, the Axioma dashboard will add value for existing clients by providing them with another choice in how they set up their workflows, can access their data and by removing connectivity barriers with new partners.

Adam Toms, CEO, OpenFin Europe, said: "Axioma is leading the way with every piece of technology they build to help portfolio managers and risk analysts to reimagine their data and how they set up their workflows. And now, OpenFin will enable Axioma users to streamline workflows in a multi-window environment. In addition, the ecosystem of firms already deploying on OF can now explore new partnerships for integrations via axiomaBlue. The customizable user experience, along with the speed and seamlessness of app deployment through OpenFin, is something portfolio managers have never experienced before."

OpenFin OS has become a de facto market standard for deployment and interoperability of desktop apps to power digital transformation across the financial services industry. Its customers include most major banks, leading asset management firms and many of the best-known vendor platforms in the space. The operating system software runs more than 1,000 applications at more than 1,500 banks and buy-side firms across 200,000 desktops in 60+ countries.

The second and third Axioma product phases deployed via OpenFin will be available to portfolio managers in 2020. To learn more about the Axioma dashboard module, along with the rest of Axioma's market-leading technology to create competitive advantage, visit www.axioma.com.

About OpenFin

Move Fast. Break Nothing. OpenFin is the financial industry's operating system, enabling rapid and secure deployment, native experience and desktop interoperability. Used by the largest industry players through to the newest of FinTech innovators, OpenFin deploys more than 1,000 desktop applications to more than 1500 buy-side and sell-side firms. OpenFin investors include Bain Capital Ventures, Barclays, DRW Venture Capital, NEX Euclid Opportunities, J.P. Morgan, NYCA Partners, Pivot Investment Partners and Wells Fargo among others. The company has offices in New York and London. https://openfin.co

About Axioma

Axioma provides an integrated suite of front-to-back investment management solutions to a global client base, including asset managers, hedge funds, insurance companies, pension funds, wealth managers and investment banks. Our award-winning services are comprised of multi-asset enterprise risk management, portfolio construction, performance attribution, regulatory reporting and custom index design. With over $10 trillion in assets under management, our clients rely on Axioma's solutions for decision intelligence throughout the entire investment process across the front, middle and back office. Enabled by Axioma's market-leading technology from APIs to the cloud-native open environment of axiomaBlueTM and fully integrated content and analytics, our customers deploy Axioma's solutions to create competitive advantage – from risk to return. Learn more at www.axioma.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

