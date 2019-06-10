Axiomise announces the availability of RISC-V Formal Proof Kit

LONDON, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiomise®, a formal verification training, consulting and services company announces the availability of a brand new RISC-V formal proof kit that offers exhaustive formal verification of RISC-V CPU designs against the RISC-V ISA. The proof kit from Axiomise is easy to set up, and use requires no formal expertise and requires no modifications to the designs. Using only a single setup file, a user can set up the Axiomise RISC-V proof kit in minutes and can use any formal verification tool of their choice to start obtaining verification results ranging from exhaustive proof of correctness on key RISC-V ISA properties to finding bugs in the micro-architecture. Developed using advanced abstractions from Axiomise, a very high rate of proof convergence is seen in the field.

"When we tested our proof kit on several RISC-V processors we were able to obtain 100% proof convergence," said Dr Ashish Darbari, founder & CEO of Axiomise. Dr Darbari added, "There are several benefits to using our RISC-V formal proof kit. As a user, you don't have to modify the design, and you don't have to be a formal verification expert. You can use whatever formal tool you like, and you don't need to know any specific or proprietary formal verification language. We have used cutting-edge abstractions from Axiomise to ensure we can get a high throughput on proof convergence necessary for bug hunting, establishing bug absence, and coverage, all of which are essential for formal sign-off."

About Axiomise

Axiomise offers cutting-edge formal verification training, consulting and services. Axiomise is dedicated to enabling formal through its combination of training, consulting and services. Axiomise was founded by Dr Ashish Darbari, who has been passionately driving the adoption of formal methods in the last two decades. An active user of all formal technologies including theorem proving, model checking and equivalence checking, Dr Darbari has 18 patents in the field of formal verification.

