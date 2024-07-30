Axiom's Expanded Portfolio Fuels Nearly 2,000 New Client Engagements Since January

Among the total, about 350 clients turned to Axiom for outside counsel work that would have otherwise been referred to more costly traditional law firms. Over 200 are mid-sized businesses (SMBs) that require legal talent as good or better than traditional and national law firm talent1—but on an SMB's budget.

Partnering with Axiom enables in-house and legal ops teams to address the diverse range of needs they encounter day to day, from surge capacity to specialized advice, recruitment solutions, large projects, AI implementations, talent on-demand, and even litigation and traditional secondments—at rates up to 50% less than national law firms.

"The legal departments that will thrive in the coming years are those that are thinking strategically about talent and service delivery right now," said James Turoff, SVP, General Counsel, and Secretary at The Hershey Company, in Hershey, Pa. "Today's corporate environment demands a level of business insight, flexibility, and expertise that traditional legal models struggle to provide. GCs need to innovate their approach to legal services, finding new ways to balance strategic work with day-to-day operations efficiently and cost-effectively. The key is developing a forward-looking plan that prepares your team to weather any storm—from economic downturns to unexpected legal matters that fall between the cracks of in-house and outside counsel capabilities. With a flexible partner like Axiom, we are reimagining how we access and deploy legal talent, and positioning ourselves to be ready for everything our business requires."

Throughout 2024, Axiom has continued to expand its alternative legal services offerings to respond to the needs of forward-thinking corporate legal departments. Axiom rolled out recruitment solutions to give clients permanent and interim-to-perm hiring options, surpassed delivering 250 large projects for clients, grew its on-demand talent bench to more than 200 lawyers with specific AI experience, and grew its digital legal talent marketplace bench more than 60%, putting over 3,200 legal professionals at clients' fingertips.

By engaging Axiom's highly talented lawyers and legal ops professionals, Axiom's clients get flexible, high-caliber talent on-demand who can work as integral members of their in-house team, who understand the in-house ethos (which often if not always eludes traditional law firms), and can help clients scale resources elastically as budgets flex and business demands require.

"Our clients are driving transformative change in how legal services are purchased, consumed, and measured," said David McVeigh, CEO of Axiom. "Today's in-house teams want flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and a full spectrum of support, including high-quality outside counsel services. We're delivering on this need by redefining alternative legal services from 'secondments only' into a rich menu of strategic solutions for in-house teams. Our approach gives GCs, CFOs, and CEOs a lot more value for their dollar, without compromising quality or effectiveness. By putting top-tier talent at their fingertips, we're empowering clients to navigate complex legal matters with agility, efficiency, and confidence."

For more information or to talk to an Axiom representative, visit https://www.axiomlaw.com. For more information about Axiom, please visit our website, hear from our experts on the Inside Axiom blog, network with us on LinkedIn, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Related Axiom News

About Axiom

Axiom is where high-caliber legal talent meets full-service law firm work. We invented the alternative legal services industry 24 years ago and now serve more than 1,500 legal departments globally, including 68% of the Fortune 100, with 95% client satisfaction. Axiom gives small, mid-market, and enterprise clients a single trusted provider who can deliver a full spectrum of legal solutions and services across more than a dozen practice areas and all major industries at rates up to 50% less than national law firms. To learn how Axiom can help your legal departments do more for less, visit axiomlaw.com.

1 90% of clients say Axiom's talent is as good or better than law firm talent—Axiom active client surveys

SOURCE Axiom Global Inc.