Axiomstudio.ai Launches VibeFlow to Bring AI Coding Speed to Enterprise-Grade Compliance

Platform integrates with Jira, Confluence, Bitbucket and GitHub, Figma, delivers AI agent teams that design, build, test, and secure code up to 60× faster, with shared context graph and decision traces.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiomstudio.ai today announced the general availability of VibeFlow, an AI SDLC platform that enables enterprises to adopt "vibe coding" while preserving the software development discipline required for compliance and security.

AI coding agents promise productivity gains, but most operate outside the systems enterprises rely on for accountability. They generate code without recorded reasoning, bypass change-management controls, and leave no audit trail—creating risk under SOC 2, GDPR, HIPAA, and ISO 27001.

A full AI engineering team - developer, architect, PM, QA, security, and DevOps - that shares context, remembers decisions, and ships code autonomously. This isn't autocomplete. It's an AI team that knows your codebase. Bring planning, documentation, source control, and design into one governed delivery loop. VibeFlow works from the systems your team already trusts instead of forcing copy-paste handoffs between tabs.

VibeFlow embeds AI agents into the enterprise SDLC with a shared knowledge layer. It integrates with Jira, Confluence, Bitbucket and GitHub, Figma, letting organizations develop with AI, without replacing the systems that define their lifecycle.

"Enterprise teams spent years building discipline around tickets, docs, and reviews, software guardrails that ensure quality" said Ranjan Parthasarathy, CEO and co-founder of Axiomstudio.ai. "VibeFlow preserves that foundation. Your agents inherit your architecture, tickets, and review gates from day one—and every improvement compounds across the team. Code generated is tested, secure and compliant."

An AI Agent Team for the Software Lifecycle

At the core of VibeFlow is a coordinated AI agent team spanning the software lifecycle.

Design & Planning Agents interpret requirements and architecture docs to produce implementation plans.





interpret requirements and architecture docs to produce implementation plans. Implementation Agents generate production-ready code aware using the shared context graph.





generate production-ready code aware using the shared context graph. Code Review Agent performs peer-level review before human review, catching architectural inconsistencies and reliability risks.





performs peer-level review before human review, catching architectural inconsistencies and reliability risks. Security Agent analyzes code for vulnerabilities and compliance violations.





analyzes code for vulnerabilities and compliance violations. QA Agent generates and executes unit and integration tests to prevent regressions.

Together, these agents enable up to 60× faster vibe-coding outcomes while keeping code secure and high-quality.

A Shared Context Graph for the Engineering Organization

Current AI coding tools lack shared context. Enterprise complexity spans not only hundreds of services and dependencies, but the engineers, architects, and reviewers whose collective knowledge keeps it coherent.

VibeFlow's shared knowledge graph maps both codebase and team decisions—becoming engineering memory that deepens as everyone interacts, so work starts with architectural awareness.

"We have 200+ microservices, vanilla vibe coding isn't working," said an engineering leader at a large enterprise. "Context issues are a real challenge, so generated code is correct. We are an Atlassian shop, using Jira and Confluence as context memory is novel. We can use existing knowledge."

Decision Traces That Compound Team Knowledge

Every AI-generated change produces context decision traces capturing the requirements that initiated the work, the architecture docs that informed it, the code entities analyzed, and the reasoning behind choices, both AI and human.

These traces create an auditable engineering history and shared context graph, that VibeFlow automatically uses. Future agents and developers learn from prior decisions, so teams compound architectural understanding rather than losing it.

Built-In Governance and Quality Controls

VibeFlow includes automated code review, security scanning, integrated testing, compliance tagging for regulated code paths, bidirectional Jira sync, and GitHub PR review. Sensitive code paths—payment systems, PHI handlers, access-control logic—trigger additional policy checks automatically.

"Vanilla vibe coding breaks your compliance posture and SDLC," said Bill Brown, co-founder of Axiomstudio.ai. "VibeFlow preserves it while turning every engineering decision into shared team knowledge."

Platform Availability

VibeFlow is part of the Axiomstudio.ai's governance platform, alongside AI Gateway for LLM, MCP, and A2A traffic and Agent Studio for custom agents. Axiomstudio.ai launched in March 2026 and targets CISOs, CTOs, and engineering leaders at enterprise organizations.

VibeFlow is available today at $20 per user per month. Learn more at axiomstudio.ai/vibeflow.

Press inquiries: Ranjan Parthasarathy, 1-800-624-1694, [email protected]

SOURCE Axiomstudio.ai