Axiomtek Launches Extremely Compact DIN-Rail Industrial IoT Gateway for Data Driven Energy - ICO120-E3350

TAIPEI, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiomtek - a world-renowned leader relentlessly devoted in the research, development, and manufacture of series of innovative and reliable industrial computer products of high efficiency – is pleased to announce the ICO120-E3350, an extremely compact industrial IoT gateway powered by the Intel® Celeron® processor N3350 (codename: Apollo Lake-M). The ruggedized designs feature fanless operation, -40°C to 70°C operating temperature range, and 9V to 36V DC wide power input with overvoltage and reverse protection, making ICO120-E3350 a data acquisition gateway designed for collecting and transmitting data in smart energy and automation fields.

"The energy sector is facing unprecedented disruption. In addition, increasing emphasis on cutting carbon emissions towards green manufacturing is now attached great importance. We will see even more massive investments in solar and wind. Axiomtek's ICO120-E3350 is designed to simplify device-to-cloud communication and enable data-driven condition-based maintenance management for the connectivity of industrial devices as well as next generation intelligent infrastructure to the Internet of Things. With reliable F1 stepping CPU, extreme cost-effectiveness, and robust design, the industrial gateway is ideal for sustainable energy, oil and gas, and intelligent manufacturing fields that need to collect and transfer data from large numbers of end devices," said Mark Lu, product manager of Product PM Division at Axiomtek. "Measuring only 31 x 100 x 125 mm, the compact gateway can be easily installed in control cabinets or other space-limited applications. Operational reliability, fanless and cableless design, rich features, and easy maintenance, all packed into this versatile gateway, making it to meet the diverse needs of customers."

The IP30-rated ICO120-E3350 comes with one DDR3L-1866 SO-DIMM with memory for up to 8GB. One mSATA and optional eMMC are available for extensive storage needs. In addition, the IIoT gateway comes with a full-size Rev. 1.2 PCI Express Mini Card slot (USB/PCIe) with SIM socket for Wi-Fi, 3G/4G/LTE and GPS connectivity and a half-size Rev. 1.2 PCI Express Mini Card slot (mSATA/USB/PCIe) for wireless module and mSATA SSD. This budget-friendly industrial gateway features rich I/O interfaces, including two DB9 ports with COM/CAN/DIO selections, one HDMI, two USB 2.0, two RJ-45, and two antenna openings. The industrial-grade DIN-rail embedded platform is compatible with Windows® 10 IoT and Linux to provide an open standard operating system for software program development. It also supports Axiomtek's exclusive eAPI for intelligent remote monitoring software integration.

Axiomtek's DIN-rail IIoT Gateway ICO120-E3350 is now available for purchase. For more product information or customization services, please visit our global website at www.axiomtek.com or contact one of our sales representatives at [email protected].

Advanced Features:

Extreme cost-effective with fanless and cableless design

Intel® Celeron® processor N3350, reliable F1 stepping version CPU

COM/CAN/DIO, 2 USB, and 2 GbE LAN

Supports more extensible I/O interfaces (LAN, COM, CAN, and DIO) by requirements

Wide operating temperature range from -40°C to +70°C

9 to 36 VDC wide range power input

OVP, UVP, OCP, RPP power protection design

eAPI for intelligent remote monitoring software integration

About Axiomtek Co., Ltd

Axiomtek has experienced extraordinary growth in the past 30 years because of our people, our years of learning which resulted in our tremendous industry experience, and our desire to deliver well-rounded, easy-to-integrate solutions to our customers. These factors have influenced us to invest in a growing team of engineers including software, hardware, firmware, and application engineers. For the next few decades, our success will be determined by our ability to lead with unique technologies for AIoT and serve our key markets with innovatively-designed solution packages of hardware and software – coupled with unmatched engineering and value-added services that will help lessen the challenges faced by our systems integrator, OEM and ODM customers and prospects alike. We will continue to enlist more technology partners and increase collaborations with our growing ecosystem who are leaders in their fields. With such alliances, we will create synergy and better deliver solutions, value and the expertise our customers need.

As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms.

SOURCE Axiomtek