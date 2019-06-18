Axion Announces New Season 4 and Major Content Update to Original Title 'MARS'

Axion expects that this update, dubbed 'MARS Season 4', will increase the download rate and daily revenue capture as there has not been such a major content update for the game since 2017.

"MARS Season 4 is the product of over 9 months of highly talented developers not only creating new content but also drastically augmenting the gameplay of our first launched title to compliment the changing market trends in gameplay," stated Todd Bonner, CEO and Chairman of Axion. "MARS has been able to withstand the test of time and still, in its 9th year of monetization, has a strong following in China and we anticipate that the new content and gameplay modes included in Season 4 will increase the revenue capture, of which nearly 100% flows back to Axion. MARS was produced by Axion while the Company was still under a joint venture with Epic Games and was the last game launched from our studio prior to our flagship game, Rising Fire, for which optimism remains high as it is being disseminated by Tencent through their WeGame platform in China."

MARS Season 4 | What's New

Genre: Third-Person Shooter (TPS) with both PvE & PvP modes (PC)







Maps: 121 in Total | 74 PvE Maps & 46 PvP Maps







Weapons: Over 200 weapons







New Mode: 'Infinity Dimensions' – focuses on the completion of quests, divided into 15 difficulty levels and players can only advance from level to level by completing tasks within a specific time limit. If a player fails to move on within the time limit, they can either purchase a pass or complete further side quests to extend timing.







Monetisation: Free-to-Play with various in-game purchases including weapons, gift packs, skins and equipment.



Axion will be distributing a trailer and gameplay footage for MARS Season 4 in the near future. This title will be distributed under the title QQSM3.5, its Chinese acronym.

About Axion

Axion is a video game company with majority ownership in Axion Games, an online video game development and publishing company headquartered in Shanghai, China as well as in True Axion Interactive Ltd., its video game development company headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand cofounded with True Corporation.

www.axionventures.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated", "proposed" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Axion's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the launch of MARS Season 4, expected increase in daily revenue from MARS Season 4, dates and other details. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Axion. Risk factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by forward-looking information include, among other things: general economic and business conditions; and changes in international regulatory regimes. Axion cautions the reader that the above list of risk factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and Axion is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

SOURCE Axion Ventures Inc.

