Axion Announces Publishing Deal for Mars: Infinite Dimensions with Axeso5 in 20 Countries

VANCOUVER, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Axion Ventures Inc. ("Axion" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: AXV;OTCQX: AXNVF) is pleased to announce through its majority-owned subsidiary, Axion Games, a new publishing partnership with Axeso5 Latam SA ("Axeso5") for the recently completed, MARS: Infinite Dimensions ("MARS ID"). Under this partnership, MARS ID will be made available in Spanish and Portuguese to a registered user base of over 14 million active gamers by the end of Q2 2020 in Latin America.

Highlights:

New publishing deal with Axeso5 increases total addressable market for MARS ID by 14 million gamers

Expected launch under Axeso5 publishing deal by the end of Q2 2020

Axeso5 is one of LATAM's largest online video game publishers

Axion Ventures CEO, J. Todd Bonner, further commented, "The MARS franchise has proven to be a significant commercial success for Axion since it was first released in 2011 and I am tremendously excited to see the game continue to grow its player base. I am also quite pleased to continue our publishing partnership with Axeso5.com as they have published MARS 2 in Latin America since 2014 as an extremely capable publishing partner, and I'm confident they will continue to do a terrific job publishing MARS: Infinite Dimensions."

"With a localized service in Spanish and Portuguese of MARS: Infinite Dimensions, Axeso5 and Axion Games will deliver a high-quality service experience to local gamers," said Cristian Schweizer, CEO of Axeso5.com. "Latin Gamers will be able to enjoy the full depth of MARS ID in their language and use local cash through the broad billing network that Axeso5 has in the region."

MARS: Infinite Dimensions

First released in 2011 as an online third-person shooter in China, MARS ID is the fourth iteration of the MARS franchise that has amassed over 23 million downloads from three previous versions. MARS ID looks to build on its loyal existing gamer network in some of the quickest growing video game markets in the sector.

Click here to watch trailer

MARS Franchise Lifetime Stats (2011-2019)

Total Lifetime Downloads +23 Million Total Lifetime Revenue US ~$ 50 Million

MARS Monetization Statistics (November 2019)

Pay Rate 12.5% ARPUU US $51.67 ARPAU US $6.46

Since its original launch, the MARS franchise has generated over 23 million global downloads and Axion believes that MARS ID has the potential to increase the download count based on the new game modes that have been adapted to current trends in the online PC game market. MARS ID is the culmination of nearly 12 months of development, tuning, and testing by Axion's development team at its Shanghai HQ.

MARS ID Features:

Maps: 121 in Total | 75 PvE & 46 PvP Maps



Weapons: Over 200 weapons



New Modes: 'Infinite Dimensions' – focuses on the completion of quests divided into 15 difficulty levels and players can only advance from level to level by completing tasks within a specific time limit. If a player fails to move on within the time limit, they can either purchase a pass or complete further side quests to extend timing.



Monetization: Free-to-Play with various in-game purchases including weapons, gift packs, skins and equipment.

About Axeso5

Since its launch in 2008, Axeso5.com is leading the MMO revolution in Latin America, hosting a vibrant community of gamers and leveraging a winning portfolio from casual MMOs to hardcore MMORPG games with top titles like Combat Arms, Crossfire and two #1 titles- Audition and Zula, and Axeso5 has established a widespread network of affiliated cybercafés throughout the region.

With over 14 million active gamer accounts in Latin America, Axeso5 provides the best services for MMO players including Regional Tournaments and a wide variety of events supported both in Spanish and Portuguese, and a team with extensive knowledge in the current gaming scene. With over 5K affiliated cybercafés and over 10K points of sale, Axeso5 offers the most extensive gaming billing network in the region.

Though our Esports Tournament platform, Axeso5 offers over 500 monthly online and offline Esports events that deliver +US$30K in cash prizes to the more competitive audience. Axesofest, the largest gaming event in the Spanish speaking territory is now on the 8th edition and has become the reference among gamers in the region.

About Axion Games

Axion Games, formerly known as Epic Games China and founded in 2006, is an independent AAA game development studio and game publisher headquartered in Shanghai, China. Axion Games' biggest strength lies within its highest-production value and top-notch quality delivered at the lowest cost. Axion Games' development capability is extremely well-regarded among global industry players and has played a crucial role in helping develop content for multiple AAA titles all over the world.

www.axion.games

About Axion Ventures

Axion Ventures is an Investment Issuer with majority ownership in Axion Games, an online video game development and publishing company headquartered in Shanghai, China as well as in True Axion Interactive Ltd., its video game development company headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand cofounded with True Corporation. Axion Ventures also maintains holdings in other innovative technology companies.

www.axionventures.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated", "proposed" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Axion's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to Latin American distribution of the MARS ID; download rate increase; revenue increase; and expected MARS ID shareholder updates. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Axion. Risk factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by forward-looking information include, among other things: general economic and business conditions; and changes in international regulatory regimes. Axion cautions the reader that the above list of risk factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and Axion is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

SOURCE Axion Ventures Inc.

Related Links

http://axionventures.com

